Morning Skate Report: Sept. 27, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights will play at home for the first time since their Stanley Cup win as they take on the Los Angeles Kings in the third game of the preseason on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, Sept. 24 | Sharks 5, Golden Knights 2

Monday, Sept. 25 | Avalanche 3, Golden Knights 2

Wednesday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | vs. Los Angeles Kings | Tickets

Friday, Sept. 29 | 7 p.m. | vs. Arizona Coyotes | Tickets

Tuesday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets

Thursday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets

Saturday, Oct. 7 |1 p.m. | at Los Angeles Kings

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights were taken down by the Avalanche, 3-2, on Monday at Ball Arena. Sheldon Rempal and Lukas Cormier both scored for Vegas. Goaltenders Jiri Patera and Logan Thompson split time, with each goalie playing half the game.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights posted a 2-2-0 record against the Kings during the 2022-23 season. Vegas defeated Los Angeles, 4-3, in their first meeting of the season on Oct. 11. Mark Stone scored the game-winning goal with 25 seconds left in regulation while Jonathan Marchessault, Jack Eichel and William Karlsson also found the back of the net. The clubs met again on Dec. 27 when the Kings skated to a 4-2 win. Michael Amadio and Brayden McNabb scored for Vegas in that contest. The Kings won again on Jan. 7 in a 5-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas won the final meetup, 5-2, on April 6 as Phil Kessel, Ivan Barbashev, Chandler Stephenson, Nicolas Roy and Marchessault recorded goals for the Golden Knights.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Kings finished third in the Pacific Division with a 47-25-10 record and 104 points. Anze Kopitar was their leading scorer with 74 points (28G, 46A). Los Angeles was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in six games of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Kings added Pierre-Luc Dubois in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Villardi, Rasmus Kupari and a second-round pick. The preseason began down under for the Kings as they played two games against the Arizona Coyotes in Melbourne, Australia.

KEYS TO THE GAME

The boys are back: The Golden Knights are skating on home ice again for the first time since they captured the Stanley Cup in June. Even though it’s a preseason game, the atmosphere of The Fortress is sure to pump up the players and get them ready to go.

Practice makes progress: Things have not gone Vegas’ way so far this preseason, but these games are all about practicing and getting in the groove for the real thing. It’s important to remember these games are to help players build chemistry with one another and allow coaches to see what works and what doesn’t.