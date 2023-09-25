News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Sept. 25, 2023

Golden Knights continue preseason against Avalanche

VGK2324_0925_COL-WEB
By Caylee Allard
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights will play their second game of the preseason as they visit the Colorado Avalanche on Monday at 6 p.m. at Ball Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Sunday, Sept. 24 | Sharks 5, Golden Knights 2
Monday, Sept. 25 | 6 p.m. | at Colorado Avalanche
Wednesday, Sept. 27 | 7 p.m. | vs. Los Angeles Kings | Tickets
Friday, Sept. 29 | 7 p.m. | vs. Arizona Coyotes | Tickets
Tuesday, Oct. 3 | 7 p.m. | vs. San Jose Sharks | Tickets
Thursday, Oct. 5 | 7 p.m. | vs. Colorado Avalanche | Tickets
Saturday, Oct. 7 |1 p.m. | at Los Angeles Kings

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights fell to the Sharks, 5-2, on Sunday at SAP Center. Ivan Barbashev and Brett Howden scored the only goals for Vegas. Goaltenders Jiri Patera and Jesper Vikman split time, with Patera playing the first and second periods, and Vikman playing the third.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES
The Golden Knights had a 1-2-0 record against the Avalanche during the 2022-23 season. The first meeting between the teams was on Oct. 22 when Colorado won, 3-2. Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson were the two Golden Knights to score in the loss. On Jan. 2, Vegas came out victorious with a 3-2 win in Denver. Michael Amadio scored once for the Golden Knights, while Nicolas Roy scored two goals. Colorado won the final meetup between the teams on Feb. 27, posting a 3-0 shutout against the Golden Knights.

OPPOSITION UPDATE
The Avalanche entered the 2022-23 season as defending Stanley Cup Champions. They finished first in the Central Division with a 51-24-7 record and 109 points. Nathan MacKinnon led the club with 111 points (42G, 69A). Mikko Rantanen was another 100+ point scorer on the team with a total of 105 (55G, 50A). Colorado played the entire season without their captain, Gabriel Landeskog, after he received a cartilage transplant in his knee. The Seattle Kraken eliminated the Avalanche in Game 7 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

KEYS TO THE GAME
Bounce back: Although the Golden Knights lost to the Sharks on Sunday, preseason is the time to learn from mistakes and move on to the next. There’s plenty of time to make corrections and for the players without a roster spot to prove themselves throughout the remaining preseason games.

Start strong: Vegas did not start off Sunday’s game the way it wanted to. While it's back-to-back games for the team, many new faces will be in the lineup in Colorado to make their preseason debut and will look to do so on the right foot.