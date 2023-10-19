Morning Skate Report: Oct. 19, 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights open a two-game road trip against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Canada Life Centre.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTESThursday’s game is the first meeting of the regular season between Vegas and Winnipeg.

With their win against the Dallas Stars, the Golden Knights improved to a 4-0-0 start to the 2023-24 season, matching a franchise record. Vegas started the 2020-21 season with four consecutive wins.

Vegas also became the 10th reigning Stanley Cup Champion to record a season-opening winning streak of four or more games and the first since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98 (4 wins).

VGK MILESTONE WATCHJonathan Marchessault – one point away from 350 points as a Golden Knight

Shea Theodore – one point away from 250 points as a Golden Knight

Chandler Stephenson – nine points away from 200 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCHWilliam Carrier – one point away from 100 career points

Nicolas Roy – four points away from 100 career points

Ivan Barbashev – five points away from 200 career points

Chandler Stephenson – one assist away from 150 career assists

Nicolas Hague – two assists from 50 career assists

Shea Theodore – one assist away from 200 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERSChandler Stephenson – 5 points (2G, 3A)

Jack Eichel – 4 points (2G, 2A)

William Karlsson – 4 points (1G, 3A)

Nicolas Hague – 3 points (1G, 2A)

Mark Stone – 3 points (3A)

2022-23 SEASON SERIESIn the regular season, the Golden Knights and Jets faced each other three times as Vegas came away with the 3-0-0 record. On Oct. 20, 2022, the Golden Knights defeated the Jets, 5-2, in front of a home crowd as Jack Eichel (2G), Jonathan Marchessault (1G, 1A), William Karlson (1G, 1A), and Alex Pietrangelo (2A) all tallied multi-point nights. Meeting again 10 days later at T-Mobile Arena, Vegas squeaked out a 2-1 overtime win as Eichel posted two more points against Winnipeg, including the overtime winner. The Golden Knights headed to Manitoba and Canada Life Centre on Dec. 12 to take on the Jets for the last time of the regular season. In a 6-5 barn burner, Vegas once again came away with the victory. Marchessault tallied two power-play goals, VGK captain Mark Stone scored another two, and Chandler Stephenson aided his team with four assists. Defenseman Daniil Miromanov scored his first NHL goal and added an assist on each of Marchessault's goals. Despite a last second goal from Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele to complete his hat trick, it was not enough for the Jets to earn a point.

The first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs saw the two clubs meet again. On the way to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup, the Golden Knights took down the Winnipeg Jets in five games. Winning four straight contests, including a Game 3 double overtime that saw Michael Amadio score the game-winner with help from Ivan Barbashev, the Golden Knights defeated the Jets in the postseason for the second time in franchise history.

OPPOSITION UPDATEThe Winnipeg Jets own a 1-2-0 record heading into Thursday's game after losing to the Los Angeles Kings at home on Tuesday. The game saw the return of left-winger Pierre-Luc Dubois to Winnipeg for the first time since he was traded to the Kings this past offseason. Dubois scored a goal for Los Angeles as Gabriel Vilardi, a forward the Jets received in the same blockbuster trade, went down with an injury and isn't expected to play against Vegas on Thursday. The Jets had a busy summer as former captain Blake Wheeler was bought out of his contract and moved on to the New York Rangers. Winnipeg also made some big stability signings as forward Mark Scheifele and Vezina-winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck signed identical seven-year contracts to stay with the organization.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…Mark the 270th win in franchise history

Give Vegas a 5-0-0 record, the longest season opening streak in franchise history

Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Jets to 7-6-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Goaltending: In three starts, netminder Adin Hill has stopped a total of 78 shots for a 1.31 goals-against average and .951 save percentage. He is tied with Colorado’s Alexandar Georgiev for the most wins in the league. The second half of the goalie tandem is Logan Thompson who in his one start this year has 1.00 goals-against average and a .957 save percentage. The goaltending for the Golden Knights has been solid to start the 2023-24 campaign. Vegas’ goalies need to stay hot if they want to beat the Winnipeg Jets, regardless of who gets the start.

Shots, Shots, Shots: In the last three games played, Vegas has placed 30+ shots on net, outshooting their opponents by at least eight every time. Putting pucks on net seems to be a recipe for success for the Golden Knights and they’ll need to keep it up against the Jets.