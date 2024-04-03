Golden Knights Knock Off Canucks in 6-3 Victory

An offensive outburst from the Vegas Golden Knights (42-25-8) saw the club take down the Pacific Division-leading the Vancouver Canucks (46-21-8) in a 6-3 win on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Vegas struck just 1:37 into the first period as Anthony Mantha buried a rebound in an open net. Jonathan Marchessault's goal gave the Golden Knights a two-goal lead at 6:23 as he ripped a shot past Canucks goaltender Casey DeSmith. Vancouver managed to find the back of the net at 10:40 of the first, but Jack Eichel had the answer for the Golden Knights 20 seconds later as he put the puck in from the top of the crease for the 3-1 tally. Noah Hanifin potted a power-play goal from the point with just over five minutes left in the opening frame to end the five-goal first period. William Karlsson continued the scoring on the man advantage 1:45 into the middle frame, tapping in a rebound that popped out behind DeSmith. The Canucks tallied their own power-play goal just over four minutes later to make it 5-2. In the third, Vancouver's Quinn Hughes turned it into a 5-3 game 1:39 into the frame. Brett Howden regained the three-goal lead for Vegas 24 seconds later to become the sixth Golden Knight to score a goal. The Golden Knights skated away with the 6-3 win and two points.

TOP PEFORMERS

Jonathan Marchesssault: Marchessault tallied three points (1G, 2A) in the win over Vancouver.

Jack Eichel: Eichel posted one goal and one assist on Tuesday night.

Anthony Mantha: Mantha recorded his first multi-point night (1G, 1A) as a Golden Knight.

Noah Hanifin: Hanifin collected his first goal as a Vegas Golden Knight.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Jonathan Marchessault scored his 41st goal of the season, which is the third-highest total in a campaign by an undrafted player in the past 20 years. He trails Artemi Panarin (44 in 2023-24) and Martin St. Louis (43 in 2006-07). He also recorded his eighth three-point game of the season, establishing a franchise record.

Jack Eichel tallied a goal in the first period to improve his career total with the Vegas Golden Knights to 67-84-151 (157 GP). He became the second-fasted player to reach the 150-point mark with the franchise, trailing Mark Stone (151 GP).

BECAUSE VGK WON...

ATTENDANCE: 18,366

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights hit the road to take on the Arizona Coyotes on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mullett Arena. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.