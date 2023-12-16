Golden Knights Drop 5-2 Decision to Sabres

The Vegas Golden Knights (20-6-5) fell to the Buffalo Sabres (13-15-3) in a 5-2 contest on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Buffalo's Dylan Cozens ripped a shot past Vegas netminder Logan Thompson at 7:42 of the second period to open the scoring. The Golden Knights got on the board just over six minutes later as a rebound off of Buffalo's goaltender Devon Levi landed on Ivan Barbshev's stick where he tapped it in for the 1-1 tally. Jack Eichel gave the Golden Knights the lead at the start of the third as he found the back of a wide open net after a shot from Paul Cotter bounced off Levi. His goal extended his point streak to nine games to tie the VGK franchise record. The Sabres potted two quick ones halfway through the final frame to earn the 4-2 lead, before Casey Mittelstadt sealed the deal for Buffalo with an empty netter at 17:19 of the third period.

ATTENDANCE: 18,008

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights finish out their four-game homestand against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 or Deportes Vegas 1460.