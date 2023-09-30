Golden Knights Defeat Coyotes, 3-1, for First Preseason Win

The Vegas Golden Knights took down the Arizona Coyotes, 3-1, in their second home game of the 2023 preseason on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Maveric Lamoureux got things going for the Coyotes three minutes into the second period, making it 1-0. Nicolas Hague tied it halfway through the period on a shot from the blueline to make it 1-1. Brendan Brisson extended Vegas' lead to 2-1 on the power play with 15 seconds remaining in the period. In the final frame, William Karlsson scored on the empty net to secure the 3-1 win for the Golden Knights.

ATTENDANCE: 17,501

LOOKING AHEAD

Vegas will face off against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream live on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.