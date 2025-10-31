Golden Knights Come Up Short Against Avalanche in 4-2 Loss on Nevada Day

Hertl and Marner found the back of the net for Vegas

___Recap103125
By Gordon Weigers
VegasGoldenKnights.com

The Vegas Golden Knights (6-2-3) dropped their first game of a six-game homestand as they lost to the Colorado Avalanche (7-1-4), 4-2, on Friday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Colorado opened the scoring in the first minute of the game as Martin Necas buried his eighth goal of the season 41 seconds into the contest. The Avalanche extended their lead in the middle frame as Brock Nelson scored on a breakaway to make it a 2-0 game. In the third period, Tomas Hertl netted a power-play goal at 2:51 to get Vegas on the board. After Brent Burns put Colorado up by two again, Mitch Marner was the benefactor of a fortunate bounce and his third goal of the season made it 3-2. Cale Makar sealed the win for the Avalanche with an empty net goal as Colorado picked up the 4-2 victory.

ATTENDANCE: 17,889

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights are off until Tuesday when the host the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the action on The Spot-Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

