Golden Knights Blanked by Avalanche, 3-0

The Vegas Golden Knights (23-13-5) lost to the Colorado Avalanche (27-12-3), 3-0, on Wednesday night at Ball Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

With 14 seconds left in the first period, Valeri Nichushkin scored on the power play to put the Avalanche up 1-0. At 11:44 in the second frame, Nichushkin netted his second power play goal of the night to extend Colorado’s lead to 2-0. Logan O’Connor got on the board 9:40 into the third, giving the Avalanche a 3-0 advantage and improving their record against Vegas to 14-9-1. Jiri Patera made 32 saves in the loss.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights head back to Vegas to take on the Boston Bruins in the second game of the back-to-back on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network 98.9/1340 or Deportes Vegas 1460.