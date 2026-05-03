Full Schedule Announced for Second Round of 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

VEGAS (May 2, 2026): The National Hockey League announced today, May 2, the schedule for the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Vegas Golden Knights will face the Anaheim Ducks in a best-of-seven series that opens on Monday, May 4 at T-Mobile Arena. Puck drop on Monday between Vegas and Anaheim is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

The series between the Golden Knights and Ducks marks the first time the two teams have met in the postseason. Single-game tickets can be purchased by visiting this link. Additional information regarding the team’s activations and celebrations for the second round will be announced at a later date.

Game Date Time Site

1 Monday, May 4 6:30 p.m. PT T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

2 Wednesday, May 6 6:30 p.m. PT T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

3 Friday, May 8 6:30 p.m. PT Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

4 Sunday, May 10 6:30 p.m. PT Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

*5 Tuesday, May 12 TBD T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

*6 Thursday, May 14 TBD Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

*7 Saturday, May 16 TBD T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

* if necessary

Fans can watch the series on ESPN or TNT in the United States and Sportsnet or TVA in Canada. Radio broadcasts for all games during the postseason will be available on the VGK Radio Network presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, including FOX Sports Las Vegas (94.7 FM, 1340 AM) and in Spanish on Deportes Vegas (1460 AM).

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.