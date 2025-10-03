Born and Raised in Centennial Now a Watch Party Location for AFC Bournemouth Fans in Vegas

Born and Raised joins group of official establishments for Vegas-based AFC Bournemouth supporters

By Vegas Golden Knights

VEGAS (October 3, 2025) – AFC Bournemouth announced today, October 3, that Born and Raised in Centennial is a new home to AFC Bournemouth supporters here in Las Vegas. Born and Raised, a bar owned and operated by Vegas local Scott Godino Jr., is a 24-hour, 21-and-over bar located in Centennial Hills, Las Vegas. Through this collaboration, Born and Raised will be a location to watch AFC Bournemouth matches in Las Vegas, growing the effort from The Cherries to have an impact and following in the Vegas community.

Born and Raised joins MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub at City National Arena, Craggy Range at Lee’s Family Forum and MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill and Pub at America First Center as Vegas-based homes for AFCB supporters.

“Having lived in Vegas for nine years and frequented Born and Raised often, it’s exciting to collaborate with my good friend Scott Godino on this new initiative,” said Jim Frevola, President of Business Operations at AFC Bournemouth. “The collaboration will officially kick off this Friday, October 3rd, when Bournemouth faces off against Fulham at noon. Fans are invited to join each other and root on the Cherries as they look to continue their hot start in Premier League play.”

“We’re excited to welcome fans of the Cherries to Born and Raised in Centennial,” said Born and Raised owner Scott Godino Jr. “Being Vegas Born myself, seeing the impact AFC Bournemouth has had in the local community excites us to be a home of Cherries fans.”

AFC Bournemouth’s influence on the Vegas Valley continues to grow with the Vegas Bourne Youth Soccer League, the annual summer youth soccer camp, and now an official watch party partner in Born and Raised.

ABOUT AFC BOURNEMOUTH
Founded in 1899, AFC Bournemouth has risen from English football’s lower leagues to establish itself as a competitive force in the Premier League. Known as "The Cherries," the club's ascent began in 2009, achieving three promotions in six seasons and culminating in their Premier League debut in 2015.

Having now established the start of an exciting new chapter in this long and storied history following Bill Foley’s 2022 takeover, AFC Bournemouth has seen significant investment committed towards sustaining its Premier League status and developing further each season.

The construction of a state-of-the-art training facility alongside the arrival of promising young talent from top clubs around Europe have provided the club with a fantastic platform from which to build its on-field expectations.

The club has placed an importance on maintaining the same focus on family and community that has been proudly displayed over the years, delivering impactful engagement with its loyal fanbase.

