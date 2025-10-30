Transaction Analysis: Flyers Acquire Defenseman Kyrou

The Flyers and Dallas Stars organizations traded former second-round draftees with one another on Thursday. The Flyers acquired defenseman Christan Kyrou. In return, Dallas received winger Samu Tuomaala.

At its essence, this trade provides a change of scenery for two naturally talented prospects who have each been unable thus far to elevate their respective overall games enough to earn their first NHL recall. Both are still young enough, however, to make the necessary adjustments to get on track for eventual NHL consideration.

Kyrou, who turned 22 on September 16, was drafted by the Stars with the 50th overall selection of the 2022 NHL Draft. He's the younger brother of St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou.

A fine skater with an above-average shot, the right-handed shooting blueliner is naturally skilled with the puck on his stick. At 5-foot-10, Kyrou gives up size to many opponents and tries to compensate with quickness.

Kyrou put up big offensive numbers from the back end during his junior hockey career with the Erie Otters and Sarnia Sting. The abilities have not yet entirely transferred to the professional level, but he's shown flashes. In two-plus seasons with the AHL's Texas Stars, Kyrou has posted 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 93 games.

The Flyers originally selected Tuomaala with the 46th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. Tuomaala, 22, will celebrate his 23rd birthday on January 8.

A hard shooting winger with good speed, Tuomaala played in the AHL All-Star Game as a Phantoms rookie in 2023-24. Unfortunately, since then he's had issues taking the next step in his development.

Tuomaala has had some injuries issues and his overall game took a backward step in 2024-25. He had a tough NHL training camp this year and did not make the hoped-for impact in the three regular season games he played this season for new head coach John Snowden's team.

Overall, the Finn posted 26 goals and 75 points in 115 American Hockey League games over the past two-plus seasons with the Phantoms.

Both players will report to their new parent organizations' respective AHL farm teams.