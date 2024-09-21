Training Camp Notebook Day 3: Festive Atmosphere at FTC

The Saturday sessions at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees brought out a large crowd. Attendees took in two scrimmages and a day of fan-friendly activities, brand new merch and other attractions in and around the fully renovated complex.

Player groups remained the same as with Thursday's skating test and Friday's two scrimmages. The day's activities on the ice were arranged as follows:

Team 2: 9:00am – 9:50am: Practice – Phantoms Ice

10:10am – 11:05am: Scrimmage – Flyers Ice (vs. Team 3)

11:10am – 12:00pm: Off Ice Workout

Team 3: 10:10am – 11:05am: Scrimmage – Flyers Ice (vs. Team 2)

11:20am – 12:15pm: Scrimmage – Flyers Ice (vs. Team 1)

12:20pm – 1:10pm: Off Ice Workout

Team 1: 11:20am – 12:15pm: Scrimmage – Flyers Ice (vs. Team 2)

12:30pm – 1:20pm: Practice – Phantoms Ice

1:30pm – 2:20pm: Off Ice Workout

Notable players per Group

Team 1: Sean Couturier, Tyson Foerster, Travis Konecny, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Egor Zamula. Goalies were Samuel Ersson and Sam Hilebrandt.

Team 2: Noah Cates, Joel Farabee, Morgan Frost, 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko, rookie Matvei Michkov, Owen Tippett, Jamie Drysdale, Erik Johnson, and Nick Seeler. Goalies were Ivan Fedotov and Carson Bjarnason.

Team 3: Bobby Brink, Nick Deslauriers, Garnet Hathaway, Scott Laughton, Travis Sanheim, and Cam York. Goalies were Cal Petersen and Eetu Makiniemi.

Scrimmage 1: Team 3 defeats Team 2 via shootout, 2-1.

Offseason free agent signing Rodrigo Abols opened the scoring for Team 2. Cam York later responded for Team 3 to force a shootout. In the ensuing skills competition, Massimo Rizzo netted the winning goal for Team 3.