Flyers season preview: Goalie tandem, power play among challenges

The 2025-26 NHL regular season begins Oct. 7. Leading up to the season opener, NHL.com is identifying six things to watch for each team. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers.

Last season: 33-39-10; eighth in Metropolitan Division, missed Stanley Cup Playoffs

Coach: Rick Tocchet (first season)

Biggest challenge

The Flyers allowed 27.0 shots on goal per game last season, eighth fewest in the NHL, but their .890 5-on-5 save percentage was the worst since the League began keeping the stat in 2009-10. With upgrading the goaltending an offseason imperative, they signed Dan Vladar to a two-year contract July 1. The 28-year-old had an .898 save percentage in 30 games for the Calgary Flames last season but finished 6-1-1 with a .927 save percentage in his final nine, and said he feels even better now with his March 2024 hip surgery further in his past. He'll start the season in a tandem with Samuel Ersson, who had an .883 save percentage in 47 games. Philadelphia believes Ersson is at his best when he has a reliable goalie partner to spread the work. He had a .904 save percentage last season with two days of rest, but .872 with one day.

How they make playoffs

Beyond the need for better play in goal, fixing the power play is a necessity. The Flyers were 30th in the NHL last season at 15.0 percent, the fourth straight season they've ranked in the bottom three of the League, and they haven't had a power play in the top half of the NHL since 2019-20 (20.8 percent, 14th). It's a unit that has skill, including forward Matvei Michkov, who tied San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini for first among NHL rookies with eight power-play goals and was third with 17 power-play points last season. He tied forward Travis Konecny for the team lead in those categories, and Tyson Foerster and Owen Tippett are threats from the flanks. The struggle has been finding a quarterback from the blue line and a consistent net-front presence. If Philadelphia can get the power play at least to League average, and there are improvements in goaltending, it could compete for a wild card.