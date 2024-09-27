Flyers season preview: Michkov to make much-anticipated NHL debut

Most intriguing addition

Michkov's high-end offensive skill set is what has Flyers management and fans so enthusiastic. But director of player development Riley Armstrong said what has most impressed him is Michkov's coachability. "The one thing that I've talked to him [about] throughout the last year is understanding when you're playing in the NHL and you're playing for 'Torts,' is just understanding the other side of the puck as well," Armstrong said. "During the course of the season, I even showed clips to Danny [Briere] of him blocking shots, of him backchecking hard. Those little things like that, that I was trying to get into him, it's like, 'Hey, if you want to play here and you want to be an impact player, you have to play 200 feet in North America, you have to play 200 feet in the NHL, to kind of be that all-around player.' I've seen him kind of buy into that already being over there and playing like that."