Top prospects for Philadelphia Flyers
Michkov ready to make impact; Luchanko looks to build on strong season in OHL
1. Matvei Michkov, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 7 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Sochi (KHL): 47 GP, 19-22-41
The Flyers weren't expecting to have Michkov (5-foot-10, 172 pounds) available until the 2026-27 season because of his Kontinental Hockey League contract. But after having the final two seasons of that deal terminated and signing a three-year, entry-level contract July 1, they gladly will welcome the 19-year-old into a top-six role this season.
Michkov had the most points in the KHL among players under 20, but Philadelphia has also been impressed by his play away from the puck.
"He has electric hands and an offensive mindset," Flyers director of player development Riley Armstrong said. "The one thing that I've talked to him throughout the last year is understanding when you're playing in the NHL and you're playing for 'Torts' [coach John Tortorella], is just understanding the other side of the puck as well. During the course of the season, I even showed clips to Danny [Briere, general manager] of him blocking shots, of him backchecking hard. Those little things like that, that I was trying to get into him, it's like, 'Hey, if you want to play here and you want to be an impact player, you have to play 200 feet in North America, you have to play 200 feet in the NHL, to kind of be that all-around player.' I've seen him kind of buy into that already being over there and playing like that."
Projected NHL arrival: This season
2. Oliver Bonk, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 22 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: London (OHL): 60 GP, 24-43-67
Beyond the statistics, the 19-year-old (6-2, 180) has been most impressive with his professionalism on and off the ice.
"He looks like he's played pro hockey already, the way he just handles himself in the locker room and out on the ice," Armstrong said. "Throughout the course of the year, he never put a teammate in a bad spot when he's breaking a puck out. ... I just believe he knows who he is as a player. He's so smart, covers for teammates well, breaks pucks out well, and he's rewarded with the offensive opportunity."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season
3. Denver Barkey, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 95 pick in 2023 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: London (OHL): 64 GP, 35-67-102
After the 19-year-old finished tied for fourth in scoring in the Ontario Hockey League, the Flyers have challenged Barkey (5-9, 155) to get stronger and have a similar level of impact again this season.
"Once he matures and develops just a little bit more, you're going to develop that man strength, and I think when he gets that you're going to see a different level," Armstrong said. "That might be two years from now or three years from now, but once he gets that, I think he's going to be a really good player."
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
4. Jett Luchanko, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 13 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Guelph (OHL): 68 GP, 20-54-74
For Luchanko (5-11, 180), who turned 18 on Wednesday, his skating is the high point of his game. The next step is for him to bring the rest of his skill set to that level.
"I think once he develops, gets even stronger ... once everything else catches up to his skating, his brain, his hands and all that, and he starts to think the game at a higher level, his hands catch up to him, I think he's going to be a pretty good player ... projecting three years down the road," Armstrong said.
Projected NHL arrival: 2026-27
5. Alex Bump, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 133 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2023-24 season: Western Michigan University (NCAA): 38 GP, 14-22-36
The Flyers have been impressed by how quickly the 20-year-old has developed on and off the ice to the point where Armstrong said it wouldn't be a surprise if Bump is playing NHL games by the end of this season.
"You look at a kid who just oozes confidence when he has the puck," Armstrong said. "If you watch him at development camp, the plays he was making with having people on his back, the poise he has with the puck through the middle of the rink. He's always playing inside the dots. He's not a perimeter player at all, and he's big (6-0, 195) ... and he's always coming at you. I think there's some things with the skating we can work on, that's just going to take him to another level. But I'm really excited about him."
Projected NHL arrival: Next season