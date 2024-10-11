"The Standard" Season 3: Episode 3 Recap

In the third and final episode of the 2024 edition of the annual preseason docuseries "The Standard", the Flyers award-winning On the Fly Productions team takes fans behind the scenes through the final portion of training camp and into the meeting in which decisions are made on the opening night NHL roster.

Here are three key points from Episode 3, looking at three players at very different points in their respective careers.

1. Leadership stems from connecting with the group

Veteran defenseman Erik Johnson has had a long and winding road that has brought him to Philadelphia for his 18th NHL season. The first overall pick of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft is nearing the coveted Silver Stick milestone (1,000 NHL regular season games played) as the 2024-25 season approaches.

Johnson's career has seen him evolve from a power play regular (three double-digit goal seasons from the blueline) and all-situations minutes muncher to a 36-year-old role playing defensive defenseman. He's won a Stanley Cup. He's represented Team USA internationally during his younger days. He's dealt with numerous injuries. And he's become one of the game's most articulate and perceptive veteran leaders.

"No matter what, when you wake up, you can control your work ethic and your attitude. That's what this city is built on and this organization is built on, work ethic and pride. They're going to give everything they can to their players. In return, you have to give everything you can on the ice," Johnson said.

Johnson added that as his career has moved along, he's set a goal of being the type of veteran player that teammates will feel comfortable about approaching.

He'll give honest feedback in a mutually respectful way. Leadership is about productive interactions, finding common connections and making everyone feel welcome in the team atmosphere, It's also about modeling professionalism and enjoying the day-in and day-out routines on the ice, in the locker room.

2. "You're on the map"

Understandably, most of the focus at the end of training camp is on the players who earn spots on the NHL opening night roster. There's much less discussion about the guys who don't make the final cut.

The heart of the third and final episode of this year's edition of the docuseries has the cameras rolling as General Manager Daniel Briere, Head Coach John Tortorella and the Hockey Operations decision-makers discuss the final selections for the opening night roster.

One of the players discussed is Anthony Richard: a speedy and talented American Hockey League veteran who has had various short stints in the NHL. Joining the Flyers organization this summer as a free agent, the small-framed but skilled 27-year-old put forth a strong training camp.

Due to the roster numbers game, unfortunately, Richard did not make the final cut. He will start the season with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

In Episode 3, Tortorella tells Briere and Assistant General Manager Alyn McCauley that he sought Richard out while he was in the off-ice training area of the FTC in Voorhees. The head coach reports that he told Richard that his strong performance in camp was not in vain.

As long as "Richie" stays healthy and puts forth a similar level of effectiveness for the Phantoms that earned him nine NHL games with the Boston Bruins after starring for their Providence farm club, he's near the top of the list of players who will be considered for an NHL recall when an opportunity arises.

"You're on the map," Tortorella describes the message that he delivered to Richard.

3. "Damn right I am"

At the other end of the spectrum from Richard falling just short of winning an opening night roster spot, 18-year-old rookie Jett Luchanko makes the team.

Tortorella has been raving about the teenager throughout camp in meetings among the Hockey Operations decision makers.The coach has been advocating for Luchanko to make the opening night roster in order to take an extended look at the 2024 first-round pick against regular season caliber NHL competition.

Briere asks Tortorella if he's still in favor of keeping Luchanko around to start the season (and possibly beyond that if his play merits burning the first season of his entry-level contract".

"Damn right I am," Tortorella responds.

The head coach adds, "I know he's real young. But the thing that I think might push him along here, I think he's mature. He's mature as a player. And the thing is, we haven't even really starting teaching as far as how we play. We still haven't really got our hands on him, quite honestly. But I think he brings the athleticism and [also] the maturity of an older guy," Tortorella said.

Tortorella admits that ongoing conversations to evaluate the youngster's progress will be needed on a regular basis. Ultimately, the deciding factor will be what is best for the player in the big picture.

As someone who only turned 18 on August 21, Luchanko himself admits that he was a bit starstruck when he first stepped into the Flyers' locker room. After all, some of these players are guys he's been watching for most of his young life.

Team season statesman Johnson was drafted in the NHL earlier in the same summer he was born. Team captain Sean Couturier debuted with the Flyers as an 18-year-old weeks after Luchanko's fifth birthday party. Even 24-year-old Joel Farabee (Luchanko's current linemate) is now six years from his draft year. Luchanko was all of 12 years old at the time Philly picked Farabee in the first round of the 2018 Draft.

At the same time, Luchanko has managed to stay grounded and approach each day on the rink as being no different from the routines he already knows by heart.

"It's just hockey, business as usual," Luchanko said, adding that he's aware that he will have to adapt to the size and strength of NHL players as compared to the players he's seen in junior hockey.