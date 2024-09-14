Recap: Flyers Rookies Lose Game One in Shootout

The Philadelphia Flyers Rookies lost to the New York Rangers Rookies via shootout, 4-3 (1-0), at the PPL Center on Friday night. The teams will rematch on Saturday in the final match of the two-game Rookie Series set. Rangers prospect Brennan Othhmann scored the lone goal of the shootout. A 6-on-5 goal by Massimo Rizzo with 14.4 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to overtime.

Alexis Gendron and 2023 first-round pick Matvei Michkov scored for the Flyers side as they erased an early 1-0 deficit to temporarily grab a 2-1 edge in the second period. Gendron scored on a deflection of a shot by defenseman Spencer Gill. Michkov tallied a 5-on-3 power play goal on a stuff in after getting the puck below the goal line.

Adam Edstrom scored one goal apiece in both the first and second stanzas to send the game to the third period knotted at 2-2.

In the third period, Kalle Wisinen re-directed a 2-on-1 feed as the Rangers retook the lead with 12:18 remaining in regulation. The Rangers seemed poised to win before the late Rizzo tally with an empty net behind him. Oliver Bonk and Emil Andrae assisted on the tying tally.

Carson Bjarnason went the distance in net for the Flyers Rookie. Dylan Garand was in goal for the Rangers.