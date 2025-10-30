RAV4 Things: Flyers vs. Predators

On Halloween Spooktacular night, presented by Snickers, Rick Tocchet's Philadelphia Flyers (5-3-1) host Andrew Brunette's Nashville Predators (4-5-2). The Flyers are 5-1-0 on home ice to date, while the Preds are 1-2-1 on the road through their first four away games.

Game time at Xfinity Mobile Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP.

The Flyers have won back-to-back games via shootout. On Tuesday, the team captured an emotional 3-2 (2-1) shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bobby Brink (power play) and Travis Konecny tallied in regulation. Matvei Michkov and Brink scored in the shootout.

Nashville enters this game coming off a 5-2 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. Luke Evangelista (power play) and Filip Forsberg tallied in a comeback bid for the Predators. The game was closer than the final score suggested. Nashville trailed, 3-2, entering the final minute of the game. Tampa scored twice, once into an empty net, in the final 53 seconds of play.

Here are the RAV4 Things to watch on Thursday.

1. "Darth" Vladar.

Goaltender Dan Vladar has played very well so far for the Flyers: 3-2-1 record, 1.81 goal against average, .932 save percentage. The huge-framed Czech netminder is 3--0-1 in four career starts against the Predators. Before coming to Philadelphia, Vladar suited up for the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames.

2. First period quick start.

The Flyers had a strong, briskly-paced practice on Wednesday after the emotional -- and rather bizarre -- win over archrival Pittsburgh on Tuesday. That was Step One in avoiding a letdown game on Thursday.

Step Two will come in the first period against Nashville. It's important for the Flyers to be ready to play from the opening faceoff. So far, the Flyers have only allowed five opposing goals in the first period through nine games. On the flip side, Philly has only scored six themselves.

Asserting control early won't guarantee a win. However, it would set the team up well to take care of business against their inter-conference opponent.

3. Zegras point streak.

Trevor Zegras has opened his Flyers career by posting at least one point in all six games played to date at Xfinity Mobile Arena. He's the first Flyers player with a six-game home point streak to start a season since Claude Giroux (7 games) and Wayne Simmonds (6 games) in 2016-17.

Zegras will try to make it seven in a row on Thursday. To date, he's posted nine points overall (two goals, seven assists). He's also shown a bit of a feisty side to his game and a willingness to stand up for teammates.

4. Special teams battle.

The Flyers won both ends of the special teams battle against Pittsburgh on Tuesday, which set Philadelphia up to eventually win the game after regulation.

The Flyers' penalty kill has been stellar so far (88.6 percent, ranked sixth leaguewide). The power play (17.2 percent, ranked 24th) has been sporadic but seems to be coming around over the last week.

Something to watch: The Flyers have switched the power play unit order in recent games. The unit with Noah Cates, Tyson Foerster, Brink, Zegras and Cam York has started power plays in recent games. Meanwhile, the unit with Sean Couturier, Matvei Michkov, Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett and Jamie Drysdale has come out mid-power play.

Nashville's power play has struggled so far (11.8 percent, ranked 30th) but scored last game. The PK, however, ranks third so far, at 90 percent success.