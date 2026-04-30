Postgame RAV4: York Sends Flyers on to Round 2

The fast-paced first period was scoreless. The Flyers were guilty of 10 giveaways to six for Pittsburgh. However, Philly out-chanced the Penguins.

The second period was also scoreless. The Penguins had a heavy early territorial advantage but then the Flyers came on strong as the period progressed.

The Penguins were the better team in the third period. The Flyers got the game to overtime still scoreless. Through regulation, Philly had 20 giveaways to 11 by the Penguins.

For Pittsburgh, Arturs Silovs made 31 saves on 32 shots.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

After keeps at both points, the Flyers generated traffic on their first shot on goal of the game by Cam York. At 2:48, Vladar gloved an Erik Karsson shot.

With a powerful burst over the middle, Owen Tippett took the puck to the net. Silovs made the save.

The Sean Couturier line forced a turnover in the Pittsburgh zone. Tyson Foerster was twice unable to get much on shot attempts in close. Shots were 4-4 through 6:43.

Vladar made a big save after Matvei Michkov got his pocket picked. At the other end, the Flyers strung together three straight strong shifts.

Pittsburgh went to the game's first power play at 11:53. Jamie Drysdale was called for interference on Ben Kindel. Vladar made a save through traffic with Rickard Rakell on the doorstep.

Philly got its first power play at 14:41. Noel Acciari went off for holding Drysdale behind the Philly net. Silovs stopped a Porter Martone shot off a Trevor Zegras cross-seam pass. The Flyers did not get much accomplished thereafter.

Shots: Flyers 12 - Penguins 11

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 - Penguins 8

SECOND PERIOD SYNOPSIS

The second period started at breakneck pace. At 2:52, Michkov threaded a pass out to Cam York at the opposite point. Silovs made the save.

The Penguins' fourth and first lines hemmed the Flyers in for a very long defensive zone shift.

After a whistle in the Pittsburgh zone, Luke Glendening was called for slashing Shea at 5:34. The crowd howled in disapproval. Dvorak created a great shorthanded chance. Egor Chinakhov hit the post.

At 10:41, Vladar gloved down a backhander at the net. Shots were 6-3 Penguins.

Michkov had a partial breakaway. Silovs made the save on the five-hole attempt. Later, Michkov tried to stuff home the puck near the post.

The Flyers made a very heavy push near the end of the period. As the horn sounded, Kris Letang popped Konecny and took a roughing penalty. The Flyers took a two minute power play into the third period.

Shots: Flyers 10 (21 overall) - Penguins 7 (19 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 0 (9 overall) - Penguins 8 (16 overall)

THIRD PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Other than a routine Foerster shot with no traffic in front, the Flyers failed to generate anything on the power play to start the period.

Thomas Novak held the puck too long on a grade A scoring chance. The Flyers survived.

Through 5:13, shots were 4-2 Penguins. Couturier made a great forechecking play to create a turnover. Chinakov had a good chance off the rush at 7:51. At 9:29, Silovs gloved a Michkov shot in transition.

Through 14:19, shots were 9-5 Penguins The rest of the period favored Pittsburgh.

Shots: Flyers 5 (26 overall) - Penguins 13 (32 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 9 (18 overall) - Penguins 9 (25 overall)

OVERTIME SYNOPSIS

Konecny came within a whisker of turning a Zegras feed into a goal. Silovs stretched out for a stop.

Rasmus Ristolainen turned in an excellent shift. The Pens iced the puck. At 5:00, after a turnover in front, Vladar stopped a Mantha one-timer.

The Pus iced the puck at 9:47. Shots were 5-1. The Pens' Mantha and Novak created a long scramble at the net. The whistle blew at 10:21. Shots were now 6-1.

At 11:16, Couturier's patience created a shot for Foerster.

After getting pinned in again, the Flyers iced the puck at 13;08. Shots were now 9-2.

The Flyers had a huge flurry with Tippett and Martone powering to the net in the final 2:45. The Flyers won the faceoff and then the series. At 17:32, York's seeing-eye point shot off a Michkov pass found the net.

Shots: Flyers 10 (32 overall) - Penguins 6 (42 overall)

Faceoffs: Flyers 11 (29 overall) - Penguins 6 (31 overall)

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Owen Tippett – Trevor Zegras – Porter Martone

Denver Barkey – Christian Dvorak – Travis Konecny

Alex Bump – Noah Cates – Matvei Michkov

Sean Couturier - Luke Glendening – Tyson Foerster

Travis Sanheim – Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York – Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler – Emil Andrae

Dan Vladar

[Samuel Ersson]

POSTGAME RAV4 (RAV4 Things Revisited)

1. Strong start

The Flyers did not score a first period goal in any of the first five games of the series, In Game Six, Philly generated a good forecheck and put a lot of pucks at the net. However, for the sixth straight game, the Flyers went to the locker room with out a goal on the board.

2. Hit the net

The Flyers started to generate more shot attempts that reached Silovs in the second period after struggling with missed and blocked shots in the opening frame.

3. Hero(es) needed

In Game Six Vladar was the biggest Flyers hero through regulation. Couturier was the most effective forward. In overtime, York was the ultimate hero.

4. Discipline and special teams

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. They were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.