Postgame RAV4: Flyers Drop 2-1 OT Verdict to Oilers

The Philadelphia Flyers lost in overtime to the Edmonton Oilers, 2-1, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday night. Portions of the game -- the first 10 minutes and the third period -- were well played by Philly. The team missed the net on some of its better scoring chances, however.

In other segments -- the latter half of the first period and most of the middle frame -- the Flyers had trouble generating attacks and had to go into bend-but-don't-break mode in the defensive zone.

Evan Bouchard (3rd goal of the season) gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead in the final minute of the first period. Matvei Michkov (PPG, 4th) tied the game on the man advantage in the latter portion of the second period.

The Flyers had a would-be go-ahead goal from Travis Konecny disallowed on replay in the final minute of regulation. Jack Roslovic (5th) won the game for Edmonton at 1:19 of sudden death.

First period synopsis

The Flyers smothered the Oilers for the first six minutes of the game. However, Vladar had to make a 10-bell save to deny Vasily Podkolzin on a 2-on-1 rush. Overall, Edmonton struggled to gain entries through the Flyers' 1-2-2 in the neutral zone.

Matvei Michkov made a nearly impossible play from below the goal line to create a scoring chance with everything seemingly bottled up. Shot on goal were tied at 5-5 through 13:36. Scoring chances were 8-1 Flyers, however.

The Oilers went to the game's first power play at 13:43. Nick Seeler went off for hooking Podkolzin below the goal line. With play back at 5-on-5, Vladar made a routine save.He was run into by Curtis Lazar, to the Flyers' displeasure.

Edmonton threw a lot of rubber toward the net but Vladar saw most of it. Edmonton took a 1-0 lead at 19:05 as McDavid scooped up a puck and fed a mid-center slot shot to Bouchard, who scored. Matt Savoie got the second assist.

Shots: Flyers 5 - Oilers 12

Faceoffs: Flyers 2- Oilers 12

Notable:

Overall scoring chances were 7-3 in the Flyers' favor but most of it came in the earlier half of the first period. The Flyers did not generate enough offense overall.

Sean Couturier uncharacteristically was just 1-for-7 on faceoffs.

Philly blocked seven shots in the first period.

Second period synopsis

Travis Konecny threw a puck from the defensive half boards behind the net with only Edmonton players in the vicinity. The Flyers escaped damage.

The Flyers were unable to generate any attack or get out of their own zone through six minutes. Shots on goal were 6-0 Edmonton (5-0 scoring chances including 2-0 in high-danger).

Around 10:30, Nick Seeler got a rise from the crowd as he knocked down McDavid with a solid hit. However, the Oilers remained on the forecheck. Vladar made a routine save at 14:04 for a stoppage. Shots on goal were 11-1 Edmonton (10-3 in scoring chances).

Owen Tippett used his feet well and drew a hooking penalty on Jake Walman at 14:38. The Flyers went to the power play for the first time. The Flyers struck to get the game tied ar 15:38. Mickkov moved south into a shot and fired it home from the left circle through a Tippett screen. The primary assist went to Cam York with Konecny getting the second helper.