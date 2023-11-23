Postgame 5: Islanders Nip Flyers, 3-2

The Islanders got the game's first power play at 11:16 of the first period. In an after-the-whistle scrum after being taken down seconds earlier, Farabee took a pop at Lee. It happened right in front of the officials. The Flyers killed off the penalty.

With 2:59 left in the first period, the Flyers worked a set play off a faceoff. Couturier ended up with a chance at the doorstep. Shots were 8-6 Islanders. A little over a minute later, Atkinson fired a slap shot on net from the right circle.

2) First period shots on goal were 9-8 Islanders. Shot attempts were 21-11 Flyers. Scoring chances were 10-5 Flyers. High danger chances were 6-5 New York. Faceoffs were 9-8 Flyers (led by Laughton going 3-for-4). The Flyers' lone blocked shot was registered by Seeler. New York blocked eight Flyers' attempts.

3) The Flyers had a quick start to the second period, generating forechecking pressure in the Isles' end on the first two shifts. Subsequently, a miscue up high in the attack zone led to a 2-on-1 rush for the Islanders. Staal broke it up.

At 2:52, the Flyers went to their first power play as Wahlstrom was called for roughing after he knocked off Tippett's helmet. During the ensuing two minutes, Pageau had a look from the mid slot, but Hart knocked the shot aside. With the second unit on the ice, Walker activated in the offensive zone, but Philly was unable to convert after creating a scramble.

With play back at 5-on-5, Hart had to make a pair of stops including a tricky deflection by Lee. Shots on goal were 5-4 Flyers through 6:12. Two shifts later, Poehling was unable to finish off a wraparound attempt as Pulock got his stick on the puck.

At the 7:54 mark, Hart made at outstanding save on Pageau at the doorstep. Wahlstrom had a look moments later. Hart kept the deficit to one goal.

Behind the play at 9:32, commotion broke loose before a whistle. Deslauriers was called for a retaliatory jab (called a roughing minor) as he responded to his helmet being knocked off by Scott Mayfield. There were also coincidental minors called on Hathaway and Barzal.

The Islanders went on a 5-on-4 power play. On the ensuing penalty kill, Walker came within a whisker of his third shorthanded goal of the season but hit the far-side post off a feed from Laughton. Philly killed off the rest in good shape.

However, New York surged and registered each of the next seven on net, including the Nelson goal. Philly answered with seven shots and several scoring chances including the York tally. Also of note: the Flyers juggled their offensive lines, with Tippett and Atkinson playing with Poehling.

In the final minute of the second period, Dobson had a look in close. Cates (skating on a wing with Couturier and Konecny), was in the middle of the final chance of the period.

4) Second period shots on goal were 14-12 Flyers (22-21 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 26-23 Flyers (48-34 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 10-8 Flyers (21-15 Flyers overall) but with a 5-3 high-danger edge to the Islanders (11-8 Isles overall). Second period faceoffs were 12-5 Islanders (21-15 New York overall, led by Cizikas going 5-for-6 and Nelson going 4-for-5).

5) To start the third period, the Flyers lines had Poehling centering Tippett and Atkinson. Foerster was back with Couturier and Konecny. Cates centered Farabee and Brink. Laughton centered the fourth line (which was on the ice for the third Isles' goal).

The were back on their heels early in the third period and New York capitalized to extend the lead to 3-1 on Nelson's second goal of the game. At 6:30, Sorokin made an outstanding rebound save on Atkinson off a Farabee rebound.

With 11:22 left in the third period, Pageau received a long pass in the Philly zone. Walker harassed him enough to force a hurried shot that went well over the net.

As time ticked down near seven minutes remaining, Hart turned the puck over behind the net. A moment later, York saved a sure goal by blocking a shot in front. At the other end, Tippett set up a good chance for Atkinson

The Farabee goal off the gorgeous feed from Brink gave the Flyers life late in the game. Hart came off for an extra attacker with 2:01 left on the clock. Hart briefly returned with 1:04 left as there was a center ice faceoff.

Clutterbuck missed the empty net. With 24.8 seconds remaining, the Flyers were guilty of a hand pass. A final shot attempt by Konecny fell short.

Third period shots on goal were 14-4 Flyers (36-26 Flyers overall). Shot attempts in the final stanza were a whopping 32-15 Flyers, as they threw pucks at the net constantly from every angle (81-51 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 17-8 Flyers (40-26 Flyers overall), with a high-danger edge to Philly of 8-2 (16-14 Flyers for the game). Third period faceoffs were 12-11 Islanders (33-26 Islanders overall, led by Nelson going 6-for-8. For the Flyers, Couturier went 10-for-20).

The Flyers missed the net on 17 shot attempts (TIppett attempted seven shots, missing the net on six) and got blocked on 26 other shot attempts. Amid all around strong night, Poehling blocked four New York shot attempts. Overall, the Flyers had 14 blocks.