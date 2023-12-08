Postgame 5: Flyers Win Third Straight With 4-1 Victory Over Yotes

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

71 Tyson Foerster - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 21 Scott Laughton - 89 Cam Atkinson

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 10 Bobby Brink

44 Nic Deslauriers - 62 Olle Lycksell - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

The Coyotes were a power play goal away from forging a 2-2 tie in the second period. That is, until the Flyers' "power kill" struck for the team's seventh shorthanded tally of the season. Arizona didn't fold their tents but the Flyers' control on the game was never truly threatened thereafter.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Coyotes hemmed the Flyers in on the game's first shift but did not generate a shot attempt. The game's first shot on goal was a long-distance one from Laughton.

Arizona iced the puck at 3:25. Frost won the ensuing left circle faceoff back to Walker, who fired a routine point shot on net. The Coyotes generated their first shot on net (Troy Stecher) from a sharp angle at 4:52.

Hart left a rebound out on a Juuso Välimäki shot but Zamula cleared it to safety. Shots were 3-3 through 9:22. Sanheim put a routine right point shot on net at 10:05 for the Flyers' fifth shot.

After Konecny gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead, the Coyotes made a push for several minutes. Philly responded with the Farabee goal to double the lead.

At 15:30, Sanheim was called for a high-sticking minor against Keller. The Coyotes went on the game's first power play. The Flyers killed off the penalty in seemingly good shape but then yielded a goal upon its expiration.

2) The first period started out cautiously for the first 10 minutes but picked up a bit over the latter half. Shots on goal were 8-7 Flyers. Shot attempts were 19-17 flyers. Scoring chances were 6-6. High-danger chances were 4-3 Coyotes with each team converting one into goal. Faceoffs were 11-11.

Zamula pinched into the left circle to take a cross-ice feed after the Flyers won a puck battle on the other side for a chance at 1:31 of the second period. Good work by the Tippett-Frost-Brink line created the sequence.

Arizona went back to the power play at 3:30 as Couturier was sent off for hooking Nick Bjugstad. At 4:38 Konecny struck for his third shorthanded goal of the season. The Flyers killed off the rest of the penalty as the Coyotes pressured late.

Foerster sprung Frost one on one with Ingram, At the end of a shift, Frost missed the net on a 15-foot backhander at 7:35. At 10:16, on Arizona's second shot of the period, Josh Brown shot off a cross-seam play. Hart made the save.

The Laughton line got caught on a long defensive shift about 13 minutes into the second period. Hart kept Arizona at bay.

The Coyotes went on their third power play at the 14:31 mark. Lycksell was sent off for an offensive zone boarding minor on Välimäki. The Coyotes had 90 seconds of consecutive attack zone time. The Flyers had to work around having a PKer without a stick (Laughton gave his to Sanheim after the Flyers' defenseman broke a stick).

Michael Carcone was denied by Hart after the Coyotes worked a cross-seam pass. At 18:03, Hart made a save through traffic after Maccelli shot from up high. In the waning seconds of the period, Keller worked past Frost but ran out of room and time to make a play. Atkinson gained possession and held for the buzzer.

4) Second period shots on goal were 8-7 Flyers (16-14 Flyers through two periods). Shot attempts were 22-14 Arizona (39-33 Coyotes through two periods). Scoring chances were 9-5 Arizona (15-11 Coyotes overall). High-danger chances were 2-1 Flyers (tied at 5-5 overall). Faceoffs were 11-7 Flyers (22-18 Flyers overall, led by Laughton at 11-for-16 and Frost at 5-for-6).

5) Foerster blocked a shot during the first shift of the third period, and started a counterattack. Konecny fed Sanheim for a good scoring chance. Ingram made the save. At 1:47, York made it 4-1.

Arizona had the better of the play over most of the next eight minutes. At 9:56, Laughton started a counterattack but his shot after arriving in the Arizona zone was blocked out of play.

With 6:48 left on the clock in the third period clock, Foerster took a drop pass from Frost in the left circle and fired off a wrister at the net. Ingram fought it off. At 14:43, Farabee blocked down a shot. On the next shift, Hathaway shut down an Arizona entry attempt at the blueline.

At 17:10 Hart froze a loose puck near the net. The stoppage relieved pressure after Laughton was unable to clear the puck and the Flyers got pinned in their own end for roughly 40 seconds.

Tippett had a great scoring chance on a Brink rebound with time ticking down to the final two minutes of regulation. As time reached the final minute, Frost directed a give-and-go feed from Farabee onto the net from about 12 feet. Ingram made his final save of the game.

Third period shots on goal were 12-10 Arizona (tied at 26-26 for the game). Third period shot attempts were 30-15 Coyotes (61-47 overall for Arizona). Scoring chances were 9-8 Coyotes (tied at 25-25 overall). High-danger chances favored the Flyers 4-3 (tied at 8-8 for the game, with Philly turning two into goals and Arizona scoring once). Third period faceoffs were 8-5 Flyers (30-23 Flyers overall, led by Laughton at 13-for-21 and Frost at 7-for-10).

The Flyers blocked 23 shots, led by three blocks apiece for York and Frost. It was not a particularly physical game but Tippett led Philly with six credited hits. Philly was able to spread ice time around, even with three penalty kills. Every Flyer except Lycksell (eight shifts, 6:11 TOI) skated at 10:30 of ice time. None skated more than 21:20 (Walker).