Postgame 5: Flyers Take 3-2 Win vs. Pens into Break

18 Rodrigo Abols- 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov
71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
96 Andrei Kuzmenko - 21 Scott Laughton - 11 Travis Konecny
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 78 Jacob Gaucher - 19 Garnet Hathaway
8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
24 Nick Seeler- 9 Jamie Drysdale
36 Emil Andrae - 77 Erik Johnson
33 Samuel Ersson
[82 Ivan Fedotov]
PP1: Drysdale, Kuzmenko, Laughton, Konecny, Michkov
PP2: Andrae, Foerster, Cates, Brink, Sanheim
Scratches: 55 Rasmus Ristolainen (day-to-day), 74 Owen Tippett (upper body), 5 Egor Zamula (upper body), 25 Ryan Poehling (upper body), 22 Jakob Pelletier (non-roster).
TURNING POINT
The Hathaway goal was a lucky bounce but without the veteran winger's all-out hustle on the play, there wouldn't have been a go-ahead goal for Philly. Later, Konecny's 6-on-5 goal on a delayed penalty proved to be the game-winning tally.
POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)
1. Andrei Kuzmenko's Flyers debut: On his first shift as a Flyer, the Russian winger assisted on Laughton's goal. Later, Kuzmenko was involved in a couple of other scoring chances. In a low-event game for the Flyers over the first 30 minutes of the game, Kuzmenko was a positive standout. In the third period, Kuzmenko was involved in two additional scoring chances. Overall, he skated 18:53, had one shot on goal, and was credited with one blocked shot. The only downside was three charged giveaways and a would-be scoring chance that was taken off his stick as Kuzmenko double-clutched.
2. Between the pipes -- Samuel Ersson: The Team Sweden goalie was very sharp in net once again for the Flyers. He's been consistently solid since the team returned from the Christmas break.
3. Return of Risto: Nix this one. Veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen practiced with the team on Friday and was a game-time decision on Saturday. Ultimately, however, Ristolainen was held out of the lineup for the final game before the tourney break.
4. Foerster-Cates-Brink line: The Cates line stayed together for two periods. In the third period, with the line combinations in a blender, they were separated. Kuzmenko saw a couple of shifts with Cates and Konecny.
5. Special teams: The Flyers went 0-for-1 on their abbreviated lone power play of the game. However, Philly did score on a delayed penalty earlier (Which goes as an even strength goal for stat-keeping purposes). The Flyers were 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.