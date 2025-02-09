Postgame 5: Flyers Take 3-2 Win vs. Pens into Break

Blake Lizotte high-sticked Matvei Michkov at 8:21 near the Pittsburgh net. No penalty was called. At 15:44, Sean Couturier got his skate tangled in the neutral zone with Noel Acciari, and accidentally tripped the Penguin for a minor penalty. The Flyers shut down the attack until the Penguins' Anthony Beauvillier started a mini-flurry near the net. Samuel Ersson froze the puck. As the period expired, the Penguins attempted several shots including a near point-blank chance for Michael Bunting.

First period shots on goal were 10-2 in Pittsburgh's favor. The Penguins also had 18 shot attempts blocked and missed the net on eight others. The Flyers had a combined five shot attempts (two on net, a blocked Rodrigo Abols attempt) and two that missed the net (including a Konecny shorthanded attempt. At one point, head coach John Tortorella called timeout to rally his team and try to shift momentum. Ersson was very strong, fortunately, and much of the play was contained to the perimeter. All that mattered, though, was that the only goal belonged to Philly.

Pittsburgh came out pressuring again early in the second period. Ersson came up with four saves in the first 2:47. At the other end, Jacob Gaucher had an open look off a pass from Kuzmenko. At 4:19, veteran offensive defenseman Erik Karlsson (6th) scored high to the short-side. The assists went to Matt Grzelcyk and Rickard Rakell.

Michkov was denied on a breakaway on the Flyers' first legitimate scoring chance of the second period. Shots on goal favored Pittsburgh by a 6-2 margin through 10 minutes. At 12:26, the Flyers caught a lucky break and restored a lead. Garnet Hathaway (8th of the season) made a beeline for a loose puck in the Pittsburgh zone. Blomqvist came out to play the puck and got there first. However, the goalie's clearing pass went off Hathaway and bounced into the net for a 2-1 Flyers' lead. The goal was unassisted.