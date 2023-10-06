Postgame 5: Flyers roll Isles in preseason finale

Making his second and final start of the exhibition slate, Carter Hart earned the win. He stopped 14 of 16 shots. Semyon Varlamov was between the pipes for the Islanders. The Russian netminder didn't get much help in front as he yielded five goals on 31 shots.

A scheduled starter, defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, was a late scratch due to a minor injury. He was held out for precautionary reasons. Emil Andrae stepped into the starting lineup.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

Joel Farabee - Sean Couturier - Tyson Foerster

Owen Tippett - Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson

Scott Laughton- Noah Cates - Travis Konecny

Nic Deslauriers - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway

Cam York - Emil Andrae

Marc Staal - Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler - Sean Walker

Carter Hart

[Samuel Ersson]

POSTGAME 5

1) Travis Konecny was on the receiving end of a high stick from Samuel Bolduc at 1:54 of the first period. The Flyers generated three shots on the man advantage but were unable to score. At 4:55, Tyson Foerster was called for slashing on an attempted forecheck. Philly killed off the penalty in good shape. With the Flyers trailing 1-0, Cam York took an interference penalty at 12:08. Hart got some help from the right goalpost to keep the deficit to one goal.

2) The Flyers won the first period territorial battle and put 11 shots on goal to four for New York. The Flyers also had seven shot attempts blocked while blocking four at the other end. Philly was credited with three takeaways in the period.

3) The Islanders went to their third power play at 1:40 following a holding penalty on Nick Seeler trying to prevent a Julien Gauthier drive to the net. During the ensuing penalty kill, Scott Laughton lost a potential breakaway when he stumbled and fell in the neutral zone. As the New York power play continued, Gauthier hit the post on a one-timer from the left circle.

4) Andrae saw time both on left and right defense, and also took shifts with different partners. Notably, he made a nice defensive play to kill a play in the D-zone. In the latter half of the period, the Flyers went to their second power play at 13:22 of the second period. Hathaway went to the net and drew a hooking penalty on Ross Johnston.

Hard work by Cates resulted in another power lay at 17:09 as he was tripped up by Gauthier. Thirty-nine seconds later, Casey Cizikas committed an interference penalty, putting the Flyers on a 5-on-3 advantage. Philly's Konecny cashed it in to open a three-goal lead.

The Flyers continued to dominate the territorial battle in the second period. Shots on goal were 16-6 in Philly's favor (27-10 through 40 minutes).

5) Trailing 5-2, the Islanders went back to the power play at 13:39 of the third period. Ryan Poehling accidentally shot the puck over the glass from the defensive zone, taking a delay of game penalty. With 5:15 remaining, York had the puck stolen from him near the defensive blueline by Cizikas and partner Andrae got caught on the wrong side of the puck. Hart made a big stop on Matthew Maggio.