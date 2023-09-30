Postgame 5: Flyers Prevail in Boston Shootout, 4-3

2. After getting outshot 12-5 by the Flyers in the opening period, the Bruins came on in the second. Boston won the second stanza with a 2-0 goal margin and 12-6 shot advantage. Pastrnak, who sniped a shot from the left hash marks in the first period, soloed after a Farabee giveaway on a 4-on-4 headman pass attempt. A 61-goal scorer last season, Pastrnak beat Ersson to the glove side again. Charlie McAvoy and Pavel Zacha assisted on the first goal. The second was unassisted.

When Petersen came into the game, he didn't have an auspicious start. Brunet's even strength goal scored just after a power play expired, was partially stopped by Petersen but leaked through enough to cross the goal line. Kevin Shattenkirk and Georgii Merkulov drew the assists at the 15:00 mark.

3. Petersen more than redeemed himself in the third period, overtime and the shootout. He made a slew of outstanding saves, especially late in the third period and overtime. This late third period gem against Danton Heinen on a feed from Merkulov was an outright robbery by the Flyers' netminder.