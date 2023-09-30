Postgame 5: Flyers Prevail in Boston Shootout, 4-3

The Philadelphia Flyers earned their first win of the 2023 preseason with a 4-3 (2-0) shootout win over the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Friday evening. Bobby Brink paced the Philadelphia attack on this night with a regulation goal and a power play assist before netting the game-winner on an artistic goal in the shootout.
In regulation, Joel Farabee (1st of the preseason), Ryan Poehling (PPG, 2nd), and Brink scored for Philadelphia. After a scoreless overtime period that featured a penalty shot for Owen Tippett, a 2-on-1 involving Brink and a Farabee breakaway, the game went to the skills competition. Brink elevated a backhander upstairs in the bottom of the first round. Morgan Frost ended the shootout with a deliberate pace from the left circle, stutter step and wrist shot finish similar to his shootout goal last season against Edmonton.