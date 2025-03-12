Postgame 5: Flyers Lose to Sens, 5-2

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov
71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
15 Olle Lycksell - 125 Ryan Poehling - 11 Travis Konecny
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 18 Rodrigo Abols - 22 Jakob Pelletier
8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
36 Emil Andrae - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
82 Ivan Fedotov
[32 Samuel Ersson]
Scratches: 5 Egor Zamula (healthy), 19 Garnet Hathaway (upper body).
PP1: Ristolainen, Konecny, Cates. Foerster, Michkov
PP2: Drysdale, Tippett, Couturier, Lycksell, Brink
TURNING POINT
A goal in the opening minute of the first period. A goal yielded just two shifts after scoring one. Another tally that came very shortly after a successful penalty kill. That can be a fatal combination of giving up tallies at just about the worst possible times. Ottawa rode this to a 3-2 lead through two periods.
POSTGAME 5 ("RAV4 THINGS" REVISITED)
1. TK tracker: Flyers leading scorer Travis Konecny celebrated his 28th birthday on Tuesday. In the second period, he had a nice setup on a Drysdale goal for the second straight game. He came very close to a shorthanded goal later in the period.
2. G back in town: Longtime Flyers captain Claude Giroux played his eighth game against Philadelphia since the March 2022 trade that brought his 1,000-game Flyers career to an end. On Tuesday night, Giroux wasted little time generating a primary assist on the first shift of the game.
3. Tipp-ing point: Flyers left winger Owen Tippett did not figure in the scoring. He was credited with four hits.
4. Between the pipes -- Fedotov: Starting for the second straight game, Flyers netminder Ivan Fedotov made a few clutch saves. However, he'd liked to have Amadio's five-hole tally back.
5. X-factor -- Recent acquisitions: Acquired from Calgary on January 31, Flyers winger Jakob Pelletier chipped in his second assist as a Flyer. On the Calgary side, center Dylan Cozens provided an insurance goal midway through the third period.