Postgame 5: Flyers Lose to Sens, 5-2

As play resumed after the Tkachuk goal, Nick Seeler was called for interference on Michael Amadio at the 32-second mark. The Flyers killed off the minor successfully. The Senators did not generate any shots on net.

Nicolas Deslauriers tried to stir the pot as a whistle stopped play for a TV timeout at 6:09. Things settled down and no penalties were called.

The Flyers went on a power play at 7:52 as Stutzle took down Noah Cates behind the Ottawa net. The Flyers were unable to capitalize, moving to 0-for-12 on the man advantage during the homestand to date.

Shots on goal were 3-3 through a stoppage at 10:05. On the next shift, Tyson Foerster got past Artem Zub and had a decent scoring chance.

Apart from the opening shift, the Flyers checked fairly well in the first period. Neither team generated much. First period shots on goal were 6-5 Ottawa. The Senators won 12 of 22 faceoffs. Rodrigo Abols was 2-for-2 for Philly.