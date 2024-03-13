Postgame 5: Flyers Hold Off Sharks, 3-2

San Jose drew even again at 13:34 of the second period. Scoring his second power play goal of the game, Zadina (PPG, 12th) set up near the net and completed a tic-tac-toe sequence with Luke Kunin and Klim Kostin.

On a delayed penalty on San Jose, Tippett took a tape-to-tape feed from Konecny and scored (23rd of the season) to give the Flyers a 3-2 lead at 5:09. York picked up the second apple.

Samuel Ersson stopped 26 of 28 shots to earn the win. Magnus Chrona made 39 saves on 42 shots.

The Flyers went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Sharks were 2-for-5.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett - 21 Scott Laughton - 71 Tyson Foerster

27 Noah Cates - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

15 Denis Gurianov - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 48 Morgan Frost - 10 Bobby Brink

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

18 Marc Staal - 23 Ronnie Attard

5 Egor Zamula- 77 Erik Johnson

33 Samuel Ersson

[32 Felix Sandström]

TURNING POINT

The Sharks were outgunned at 5-on-5 but kept themselves in the game through their power play. Finally, Tippett's delayed penalty goal off the feed from Konecny put the Flyers ahead to stay.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Flyers went to the power play at the 43-second mark of the first period as Fabian Zetterlund was called for holding Hathaway. The Flyers generated two shots. With four seconds left, Ersson stopped a shorthanded re-direct in close from Klim Kostin.

Two shifts after Farabee's goal, Couturier carried the puck in an odd-man rush. Four-on-four play ensued after coincidental roughing minors on Laughton and Givani Smith at 4:39. With 49 seconds left on the 4-on-4, Konecny snapped an off-wing shot on goal from the left dot.

San Jose had a scoring chance by Mario Ferrraro at 7:52 directly off a faceoff win by Nico Sturm against Frost. Shots on goal were 6-4 Flyers at the 10:00 mark.

After Staal fell down defending a rush, the Flyers seemed to recover and started a transition play at the 11:00 mark as Frost was called for hooking. The Flyers allowed one shot in killing off the minor.

Tippett had back-to-back chances on the rush, following up his own initial shot. Foerster was called for tripping in the neutral zone at 17:32. With 12 seconds left on the penalty, Zadina scored off the rush.

2) The Flyers were sloppy at times in the first period -- charged with five turnovers, including four giveaways -- and actually ended up yielding more high-danger chances than they created. The Flyers were not quite able to get into much shift-to-shift flow. The penalties had something to do with it, but it wasn't the sort of take-control opening 20 minutes the Flyers were looking to establish.

First period shots on goal were 11-10 Flyers. Shot attempts were 17-16 San Jose. Scoring chances were 9-5 Flyers. High-danger scoring chances were 4-3 San Jose. Faceoffs were 12-8 Flyers.

3) Gurianov hit the post early in the second period. At 2:42, Thomas Bordeleau was called for hooking Couturier in the neutral zone. The Flyers generated a lot of puck movement and pressure but could not score.

San Jose went to their third power play at 6:24. Konecny was sent to the box for roughing. The Flyers killed the penalty. San Joe was called for too many men on the ice at the 9:00 mark. Frost cashed it in at 9:20.

The penalty parade continued at 9:52 as Zamula was sent off for hooking. San Jose got an 11-second 5-on-3 as Hathaway responded to being held with an elbowing minor against Jacob MacDonald at 11:41. With seven seconds left on the latter penalty, the Sharks' Zadina scored his second power play goal of the game.

Immediately after the goal, Frost set up Brink for a chance off the rush. Near the 16:30 mark, the Couturier line hemmed San Jose with a strong forechecking shift. Frost talked over a play with Brink before a right circle offensive faceoff. Frost won the draw cleanly to Brink, whose wrist shot went off Chrona and then the post.

The Flyers had a flurry of chances in the closing seconds of the period. Konecny put one off the post. York put two on net and Couturier put another. The game went to the third period tied at 2-2.

4) The ongoing parade of penalties served to keep San Jose in the game. At 5-on-5, the ice was tilted in Philly's favor. However, all the penalties evened things up, in terms of attacking chances and, more importantly, directly on the scoreboard.

Second period shots on goal were 16-10 Flyers (28-20 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 32-26 Flyers overall but 20-0 Flyers at 5-on-5 (48-43 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 15-15 (24-20 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 9-5 Flyers (12-9 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 16-5 Flyers (28-13 Flyers overall).

5) The Flyers started the third period with two sloppy shifts. At 3:47, Brink was unable to get to a rebound near the San Jose net. On a 2-on-1 rush, Ersson robbed Alexander Barabanov near the net. Tippett restored the lead at 5;09 on the delayed penalty. The goal, of course, washed out the penalty.

The Flyers returned to the power play at 6:40. Henry Thrun was penalized for tossing his stick. Once again, the Flyers created very heavy pressure but they were unable to bag their second power play goal of the game. Through 10:22, shots on goal were 12-3.

The Flyers had a hemmed-in shift and iced the puck at 12:10. San Jose won the next draw and Ersson denied a point shot and then a re-entry play as puck was briefly cleared and the Flyers hurriedly tried to change lines. At 15:58, Ersson denied a wraparound try by Bordeleau.

Final shots on goal were 42-28 Flyers (15-9 Philly in the third period). Final faceoffs were 40-20 Flyers.