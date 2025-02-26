Postgame 5: Flyers Flay Penguins, 6-1

The Philadelphia Flyers opened a home-and-home set against the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 6-1 blowout win at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Bobby Brink recorded a career-best four points in the game with a goal and three assists.

Philadelphia got off to a fast start, taking a 2-0 lead and an 11-7 shot on goal advantage to the first intermission. The Flyers also blocked seven Pittsburgh shot attempts.

The Flyers grabbed a 1-0 lead at 3:56 on their first shot of the game. From the left circle, Rasmus Ristolainen (4th goal of the season) fired a shot between the legs of goalie Alex Nedeljkovic. The assists went to Egor Zamula and Matvei Michkov.