Postgame 5: Flyers Flay Penguins, 6-1

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov
71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
96 Andrei Kuzmenko - 21 Scott Laughton - 11 Travis Konecny
22 Jaob Pelletier - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway
8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
33 Samuel Ersson
[82 Ivan Fedotov]
Scratches: 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (healthy), 77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 35 Aleksei Kolosov (healthy).
PP1: Ristolainen, Konecny, Laughton, Kuzmenko, Michkov
PP2: Drysdale, Foerster, Cates, Brink, Sanheim
TURNING POINT
Foerster's goal halted any momentum the Penguins generated when they drew within 2-1. Later, the quick two-goal outburst by his line blew the game wide open before the end of the second period.
POSTGAME 5 ("5 THINGS" REVISITED)
1. Tippett-Couturier-Michkov line: The trio had a dominant game against the defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. On this night, the trio was on the ice for a pair of Flyers goals and combined for the Tippett marker that closed out the scoring. Above all, though, the night belonged to the Cates line.
2. Special teams scoring vs. 5-on-5 output: The Flyers went 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Special teams were a wash. At 5-on-5, however, the Flyers dominated in all three zones and it added up to 6-1 edge at even strength. Keeping the puck out of their net at 5-on-5 has been a weakness for Pittsburgh all saeson.
3. Transition game: The Penguins had puck management and defensive coverage issues for much of the game. As a result, the Flyers had plenty of counterattacking chances and operating room once they gained possession.
4. Faceoff comparison: The Flyers went 25-for-55 overall on faceoffs. Overall, though, draws did not play much of a role in this game's outcome. The Flyers could have fared a bit better on power play faceoffs, but it was a minor issue.
5. Behind enemy lines -- The Sidney Crosby factor: Entering the game, the veteran Penguins captain had 133 career regular season points -- 56 goals, 77 assists --- in 88 games against the Flyers. On Tuesday, however, Crosby and his line had a rough game. The Cates line in particular got the better of the play.