Postgame 5: Flyers Fall to Pens in OT, 5-4

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov

71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink

96 Andrei Kuzmenko - 21 Scott Laughton - 11 Travis Konecny

22 Jaob Pelletier - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale

5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

33 Samuel Ersson

[82 Ivan Fedotov]

Scratches: 44 Nicolas Deslauriers (healthy), 77 Erik Johnson (healthy), 35 Aleksei Kolosov (healthy).

PP1: Ristolainen, Konecny, Laughton, Kuzmenko, Michkov

PP2: Drysdale, Foerster, Cates, Brink, Sanheim

TURNING POINT

The goalie change by Pittsburgh and the closely spaced B2B goals by Tomasino and Karlsson changed the complexion of the rest of the game. Before that, the Flyers seemed to be headed for a sweep of the home-and-home set.

POSTGAME 5 ("5 THINGS" REVISITED)

1. Get an early jump on Penguins: In each of the last two meetings with the Penguins, the Flyers grabbed a quick lead in the first period. On Thursday, the Flyers did it again. Cates gave them a 1-0 edge just two minutes into the game. Phill also generated each of the first eight shots on goal in the game.

2. Different nights, different standouts: In last Saturday's game against Edmonton, Sean Couturier's line led the way offensively for Philadelphia. On Tuesday against the Penguins, it was the Noah Cates line that shined the brightest. In the return match in Pittsburgh, the players who've been the hottest offensively since the break -- Michkov, Tippett and Cates -- led the way offensively.

3. Between the pipes: Ersson was unable to duplicate his tidy performance from Tuesday's game beyond the first period. He didn't allow any "soft" goals on Thursday and made several key saves. However, this was a game where, ultimately, the Flyers allowed the Penguins to come back and win a game that should have been firmly under control. A save at 2-1 or at 4-2 would have loomed large.

4. Special teams/ 5-on--5: The Flyers went 1-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill. With play at full strength, the Flyers' got outscored 4-3. The Pens scored the game winner at 3-on-3.

5. Behind enemy lines -- Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin: Malkin entered the game with 91 career points against the Flyers. He left with 95. Letang set up the winning goal.