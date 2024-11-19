Postgame 5: Flyers Fall Short vs. Avs, 3-2

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Colorado Avalanche, 3-2, on Monday evening at Wells Fargo Center. Trailing 3-0 in the third period, the Flyers pushed back within one goal. They were unable to find an equalizer.

The first period was scoreless. The Flyers played with good energy and generated a pair of power play chances. On the flip side, the Flyers struggled with turnovers, especially in the defensive zone, and were charged with seven giveaways. Shots on goal were 9-8 in Colorado's favor.

Colorado broke the deadlock near the midpoint of regulation and then later built on the lead after a disallowed tally took a would-be second goal off the board. Second period shots on goal favor Colorado, 9-7.

The deadly Cale Makar (7th goal of the season) found room to get open and scored from over the middle at 8:30 after a pass from NHL leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon. The secondary assist went to Devon Toews.

Makar struck again for nearly the same spot at 10:45 but the potential goal was wiped out on a goaltender interference challenge by the Flyers.

Colorado scored another one that counted on a power play goal at 15:08. Once again, Makar (second of the game, 8th of the season) was in the middle of it. The defenseman's shot changed direction off Nick Seeler and trickled into the net. The assists went to Casey Mittelstadt and Mikko Rantanen.

Mittestadt scored a 4-on-4 goal (7th) at 8:34 of the third period, potting a Rantanen rebound for a 3-0 lead. The secondary assist went to Jonathan Drouin.

At 11:48 of the third period, the Flyers cut the gap to 3-1. An explosive wrist shot from up high by Owen Tippett (4th goal of the season) found the twine. The assists went to Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim.