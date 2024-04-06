Postgame 5: Flyers Fall Short in Buffalo, 4-2

Quinn's second goal of the game (7th of the season) put Buffalo ahead 4-2. Quinn followed up on his own initial rebound and beat Ivan Fedotov to the short side. The assists went to Benson and Dylan Cozens.

Fedotov took the loss in net. He stopped 15 of 19 shots on net.

The Flyers went 0-for-2 on the power play. The Sabres did not have a power play in this game.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

71 Tyson Foerster - 48 Morgan Frost - 11 Travis Konecny

74 Owen Tippett - 21 Scott Laughton - 10 Bobby Brink

62 Olle Lycksell - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

86 Joel Farabee - 27 Noah Cates - 89 Cam Atkinson

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale

18 Marc Staal - 77 Erik Johnson

82 Ivan Fedotov

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

The 4-on-4 go-ahead tally by the Sabres' Dahlin and Quinn's first goal, scored in the waning seconds of the middle stanza, proved to be too much from which to recover. The first one appeared to be partially screened. The Sabres did a strong closeout job in the third period.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Frost line iced the puck on the game's first shift as a Foerster pass intended for Konecny missed connections. Frost won the ensuing faceoff.

The Flyers went to the power play at 1:13 as Bowen Byram was called for slashing Tippett near the offensive right circle. Frost lost the first faceoff and the Sabres cleared the puck down the ice. The first power play unit was unable to get set up. PP2 had more possession time but no scoring chances of note. Laughton had a routine shot on net.

Through 5:27, shots on goal were 2-0 Flyers. On the net shift, Fedotov stopped a long-range shot from Rasmus Dahlin. At 7:54, Cates had a chance from the left slot on a 2-on-1. The sequence started with Cates winning a puck battle on the defensive wall.

Thompson scored at 10:01.

Konency had a look from the right side on a good shift by his line. Shots on goal were now 6-3 Flyers. Poehling had a chance at the doorstep with just over two minutes remaining in the first period. Lycksell made a nice move on the next shift, but flipped a shot over the cage. Laughton slid a slot shot wide.

With 15 seconds left in the period, after a scramble near the net, Jokiharju was called for roughing Konecny behind the net. The Flyers took 1:45 of power play time into the second period.

2) First period shots on goal were 10-4 Flyers. Shot attempts were 25-15 Flyers. Scoring chances were 11-4 Flyers. High-danger scoring chances were 8-2 Flyers. Faceoffs were 11-4 Flyers.

3) Tippett had a look off the rush on the carryover power play time. He also broke up a Buffalo shorthanded attempt on a nice backchecking play. The Flyers were unable to score. On the next shift, Lycksell had a prime chance on a rebound at the net and then attempted a followup.

At 5:02, a Buffalo point shot produced the Sabres' first shot on net of the period. The Flyers had six. On the next shift, Farabee may have been slashed on his hand. He went back to the locker room.

The Frost line generated massive pressure, pinning Buffalo in deep and getting a line change with tired defenders still on the ice. Finally, at 9:07, Cates tied the game on the Flyers' 13th shot of the period. The Sabres called a timeout after the goal.

Poehling had a one-on-one chance on Luukkonen off a rush. At the other end, Fedotov reciprocated against Peterka. The Sabres built some momentum on the next two shifts.

At 13:55, coincidental minors in the neutral zone for crosschecking were called on Konecny and Jeff Skinner. The teams skated 4-on-4. Tippett put a spin-o-rama backhander on net. At 14:51, Buffalo's Dahlin made it 2-1.

Foerster forced a turnover near the blueline. He stumbled as he moved in for a shot, but managed to put it on net. Farabee returned to the ice and had to go back to the locker room again; this time after catching a high stick to the face,

With 5.1 seconds left in the second period, Jack Quinn opened a 3-1 lead.

4) Second period shots on goal were 13-8 Flyers (23-12 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 18-15 Flyers (39-28 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 11-9 Flyers (27-16 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 6-1 Flyers (12-2 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 13-7 Flyes (24-11 Flyers overall).

5) Through six minutes of the third period, shots were 1-1. Through 8:24, the Flyers still couldn't find or create any operating room.

Tippett got the Flyers back within 3-2 at 9:19. Foerster had a chance on the next shift. Buffalo iced the puck at 9:54.

At 13:41, the Sabres iced the puck again. Shots were 5-3 Flyers. Buffalo won the draw and, eventually, Quinn scored on a rebound at the other end for a 4-2 edge.

The Flyers pulled Fedotov for an extra attacker with 4:18 remaining. Philly caught a break as Benson broke his stick with an empty net staring at him. Buffalo iced the puck repeatedly. The Flyers drew no closer.

Third period shots on goal were 10-7 Flyers (33-19 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 27-20 Flyers (73-53 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 9-7 Flyers (36-24 Flyers overall). High-danger scoring chances were 3-3 (15-5 Fyers overall). Faceoffs were 9-5 Flyers (33-16 Flyers overall).