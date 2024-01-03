Postgame 5: Flyers End Road Trip with 5-2 Loss in Edmonton

Edmonton reclaimed a lead on the power play at 19:05 with Cam Atkinson in the penalty box. Konecny very nearly poked the puck ahead at the defensive blueline for a breakaway opportunity. He was unable to do so and ended up on the wrong side of the puck. From there, Edmonton connected in tic-tac-toe fashion with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (10th goal of the season) having a wide open tap-in near the right post after a cross-crease feed from McDavid. Hyman had the secondary assist.

After their goal in the final minute of the second period, Edmonton scored again early in the third period to make it a 4-2 game. On a lengthy delayed penalty on Owen Tippett, Philly was never able to get a touch-up. At 1:27, Edmonton scored on a 6-on-5 as McDavid teed up a pass to Draisaitl (18th goal of the season) and Draisaitl wired a shot into the net. Cody Ceci got the secondary apple.

At 11:19 of the third period, McDavid's line struck again. This time, McDavid fed Nugent-Hopkins (second goal of the game, 11th of the season) on a pass that got past a sprawling Nick Seeler as well as Sean Walker. Nugent-Hopkins scored from the left slot. The other assist went to Hyman.

With under six minutes remaining, Farabee was sprung on a breakaway by Couturier. Skinner made the save.

Carter Hart took the loss. He stopped 31 of 36 shots. Stuart Skinner earned the win with 35 saves on 37 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-4 on the power play. The Oilers went 1-for-4.

Nicolas Deslauriers did not play in Tuesday's game. The Flyers dressed seven defensemen.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

86 Joel Farabee - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

71 Tyson Foerster - 25 Ryan Poehling - 89 Cam Atkinson

74 Owen Tippett- 48 Morgan Frost - 10 Bobby Brink

[rotating wingers] - 21 Scott Laughton - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

18 Marc Staal

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

After the Flyers battled back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game, the last thing they could afford was a bad penalty. That's what happened, though, and McDavid set up Nugent-Hopkins for what proved to the game-winning goal. Early in the third period, Edmonton dashed any realistic hopes of another Flyers comeback.

POSTGAME 5

1) Konecny generated the game's first shot on goal, as Tortorella sent the Couturier line out as soon as the McDavid line hit the ice for Edmonton. At 3:27, the Flyers iced the puck after Edmonton pressured at the other end. Shots on goal were 2-2 through five minutes.

Warren Foegele went in one-on-one with Hart after going around Poehling on the rush. A moment later, at 6:10, Foegele was called for a tripping penalty on Sanheim. The Flyers went to the game's first power play. Frost generated the only shot on goal of the man advantage, but Skinner tracked the puck around a Couturier screen attempt.

At the midpoint of the opening period, shots on goal were 5-4 Flyers. Scoring chances were 4-3 Oilers. Philly was still looking for its first high-danger chance. At 12:50, Hart had to make a tough save on Zack Hyman from the low slot.

The Oilers went on their first power play at 17:20 of the first period. Zamula was penalized for holding Edmonton winger Hyman in left corner. Just 19 seconds later, Laughton took the puck to the net on a shorthanded chance. McDavid took a holding penalty at 17:39 as he tried to prevent Laughton from jamming the puck home.

During the ensuing 4-on-4, Sanheim put a 40-foot shot on net. Skinner made the save and then denied Frost's rebound follow-up attempt.

With 54 seconds of 4-on-4 time remaining, Konecny tripped Mattias Ekholm and was sent to the penalty box to create a 4-on-3 power play for the Oilers at 18:26. blocked a shot and the Flyers cleared the puck. Later, after a failed clear by Laughton, Hart stopped a wrister by Draisaitl from the right dot. The Oilers took 26 seconds of carryover power play time into the second period.

2) While the Flyers got off to a solid start over the first 10 minutes of the game, the latter half of the frame belonged to Edmonton. First period shots on goal were 13-10 in Edmonton's favor. Shot attempts favored the Oilers, 21-13, with Edmonton missing the net five times and the Flyers blocking three attempts. Scoring chances were 14-6 in Edmonton's favor. High-danger chances were 6-1 Oilers. Faceoffs were 8-4 Flyers.

3) On the remaining power play time for Edmonton, the Flyers killed off the remaining time. Shortly thereafter, Nugent-Hopkins hit the post on a 15-foot shot that beat Hart cleanly.

Mattias Janmark was robbed by Hart after the goalie was unable to corral a puck that bounced toward the net. Janmark seemed to have a sure goal on his stick but Hart got his leg out to make stop.

Brett Kulak was called for interference on Hathaway near the net at 6:09. The Flyers generated a lot of attack zone time and strong puck movement but no Grade A chances. Edmonton made it 2-0 at 8:12.

Konecny scored at 11:10 to cut the deficit to 2-1. At 11:58, Janmark dangerously stuck out his leg and tripped Frost as the Flyers' center skated through the neutral zone. Philly went back to the power play. Philly never got set up. After play went back to 5-on-5, Laughton had a scoring chance off a feed from Foerster and then Brink had a chance at the doorstep.

At 16:47, Hart had to make a bang-bang save off a Foegele chance from the left slot. Just 13 seconds later, unlikely goal scorer Staal even up the score at 2-2.

Atkinson took a tripping penalty at 18:31 on Evan Bouchard of the second period. Bouchard tripped over Atkinson's stick. On ensuing power play, Nugent-Hopkins restored the lead for Edmonton.

4) Overall, the middle stanza was a good one for the Flyers but they ended up exiting with another one-goal deficit. Second period shots on goal were 12-11 in the Flyers' favor (24-23 Oilers through 40 minutes). Shot attempts favored Philadelphia, 21-15 (36-35 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 13-7 in Philadelphia's favor (21-20 Oilers through 40 minutes). High-danger chances were 9-3 Flyers (11-9 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were split evenly at 8-8 (16-12 Flyers overall).

5) The Flyers opened the third period with a delayed penalty against Tippett and Edmonton took advantage. The Oilers scored at 6-on-5 to open a 4-2 lead.

Foerster was called on a high-sticking minor at 4:02. The Flyers killed it off. Philly received a power play at 7:43 on a tripping penalty on Ceci against Brink. The Flyers power play struggles continued.

Through 11 minutes, shots on goal were 8-8. At 11:19, McDavid connected again with Nugent-Hopkins for a 5-2 lead.

Third period shots on goal were 12-11 in Philadelphia's favor (37-36 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 12-12 (56-49 Oilers overall). Scoring chances were 12-4 in Edmonton's favor (34-26 Oilers overall). High-danger chances were 5-2 Oilers (15-14 Oilers overall). Faceoffs were 10-4 Oilers (24-22 Oilers overall).