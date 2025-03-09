Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 3-1 Verdict to Devils

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov
71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
15 Olle Lycksell - 125 Ryan Poehling - 11 Travis Konecny
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 18 Rodrigo Abols - 22 Jakob Pelletier
8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale
5 Egor Zamula - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
82 Ivan Fedotov
[32 Samuel Ersson]
Scratches: 36 Emil Andrae (healthy), 19 Garnet Hathaway (upper body).
PP1: Ristolainen, Konecny, Cates. Foerster, Michkov
PP2: Drysdale, Tippett, Couturier, Lycksell, Brink
TURNING POINT
The Glass goal was a multi-players structural breakdown by the Flyers. It gave New Jersey the first tally of the game in a meeting to two teams struggling lately for positives off which to build.
POSTGAME 5 ("RAV4 THINGS" REVISITED)
1. Between the pipes -- Fedotov: "Feddy"did what he could to keep the game winnable. He got no goal support.
2. Structure and transition game: There was nowhere to go but up, structurally speaking, from the Flyers' execution against Seattle on Saturday. The Glass goal was a setback, and things went south in significant portions of the second period. The third period was fairly even.
3. Michkov watch: Flyers rookie right winger Matvei Michkov sat on the bench for the rest of the period after the Glass goal. He returned for the second period.
4. Lines in a blender? Flyers head coach John Tortorella sent Travis Konecny out for two late first period shifts on the Couturier line. There was some minor combination variation in the second period. There were large-scale changes to start the third period (Foerster with Poehling and Konecny, Cates centering Lycksell and Brink, Couturier's first shift was with the fourth line). Couturier late played with Brink and Tippett for a shift before Cates was back centering Brink and Lycksell.
5. Key New Jersey injuries -- Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton: The Devils clearly miss both players but they did enough to defeat the Flyers on Sunday.