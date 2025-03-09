Postgame 5: Flyers Drop 3-1 Verdict to Devils

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the New Jersey Devils, 3-1, at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday afternoon. A late push by the Flyers fell short. The Devils halted a three-game losing streak, while Philly has lost four games in a row.

The Flyers came out of the gates in the first period with more energy and focus than they displayed the previous day against Seattle. Shots on goal were 4-2 Flyers through 8:07.

New Jersey took a 1-0 lead at 11:10. Cody Glass (5th goal of the season), with Owen Tippett going to the net, had the puck come to him with an open lane in the slot. Matvei Michkov got caught behind the play up ice and didn't get back in time to provide support. Two Flyers down low in the D zone were also guilty of some puck watching. Stefan Noesen and Luke Hughes picked up the assists.