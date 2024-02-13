Postgame 5: Flyers Conquer Coyotes in Seesaw 5-3 Victory

Samuel Ersson made several timely saves, especially after the Flyers took a 4-3 lead, to earn the win in net for Philly. He finished with 20 saves on 23 shots. Karel Vejmelka took the loss. The Arizona netminder made 29 saves on 33 shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-8 on the power play. They generated their share of pressure and several opportunities near the net, but could not pot a goal. However, Philly succeeded in building momentum. The Coyotes went 0-for-4 and were largely shut down by the Flyers' PK.

Philadelphia went back to an 11F/7D lineup. Tyson Foerster is dealing with a minor injury but may be back by the weekend. Ditto Rasmus Ristolainen, who is dealing with a minor upper-body issue. Nicolas Deslauriers was a healthy scratch. Olle Lycksell, Egor Zamula and Marc Staal re-entered the lineup.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

74 Owen Tippett - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 48 Morgan Frost - 89 Cam Atkinson

27 Noah Cates - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

62 Olle Lycksell - 21 Scott Laughton - (rotation)

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

18 Marc Staal - Jamie Drysdale

5 Egor Zamula

33 Samuel Ersson

[40 Cal Petersen]

TURNING POINT

There were lots of twists and turns in Monday's game. The Frost penalty shot goal and the Konecny 2-on-1 tally were arguably the two plays that enabled the Flyers to feel like they were going to win despite a 3-2 deficit entering the final stanza.

POSTGAME 5

1) The Couturier line came right out attacking on the game's first shift. On the next shift, Frost steered the puck wide on a give-and-go over the middle.

Lycksell got stationary and took an interference penalty at 2:54. Thirty seconds into the power play, Vejmelka gloved a shorthanded center point shot by York. Just as the penalty expired, Hathaway took a tripping penalty at 4:55. Laughton was in considerable pain from a shot block. At the next TV timeout, Laughton took a test sake and returned to the bench. Through 7:14, shots on goal were 2-1 Arizona .

Tippett intercepted a puck and took it to the house at the other end. At 7:47 Travis Dermott, took a holding penalty in trying to slow Tippett down. The second PP unit generated some plate pressure but Sanheim couldn't bury a loose rebound in front of a York one-timer from a feed by Frost.

Arizona took back-to-back icings as the period passed the halfway mark. At 11:01, Ersson reeled in an unscreened point shot for another stoppage. Frost, at 11:17, knocked Matias Maccellli right off the puck with a nice hit in the defensive zone. With 5:44 left in the period, Atkinson intercepted a puck in the Arizona end zone for a scoring chance on a 20-foot backhander.

At 14:46, Ersson cleanly gloved a Barrett Hayton wrist shot from near the right dot. Shots on goal were 7-3 Flyers. Lycksell blocked a shot on the next shift to end potential pressure from the Coyotes. Arizona's Dumba scored at 16:26.

2) First period shots on goal were 8-7 Coyotes. Shot attempts were 21-19 Flyers. Scoring chances were 8-5 Flyers. High-danger chances were 3-1 Flyers per Natural Stat Trick. Faceoffs were tied at 12-12. Frost was credited with three of Philly's six hits. Philly had six credited takeaways in the opening period, including three by Konecny.

3) Poehling skated the opening shift of the second period on a line with Tippett and Konecny. Couturier took the second shift with Cates and Hathaway as his wings. Philly generated the first four shots of the period.

Sanheim made a good pinch and Cates and Poehling won battles leading up to Sanheim's would-be goal at 2:21. However, it went for naught as the Coyotes successfully challenged the initial entry for an off-ice. The clock reset to 2:16 elapsed time to reflect the offside.

Frost's penalty shot at 4:23 was a good display of patience and then a quick finish when Vejmelka showed space between his pads.

Frost used his feet effectively again in the offensive zone and was tripped by Durzi at 5:54. Frost then won the ensuing left circle faceoff but Sanheim was immediately called for a questionable high-sticking minor at 5:56. Maccelli's back shot goal at 7:57 put the Coyotes ahead, 2-1.

The Flyers went back to the penalty kill at 8:41 of the second period as York was called for a defensive zone cross-check on Zucker. At 9:02, Zucker checked Poehling (who did not have the puck) into the boards in the Arizona zone. A minor penalty for interference was called.

Philly went back on the power play at 19:17 on yet another man advantage created by Frost. The Flyers took a carryover power play into the third period.

4) Second period shots on goal were 14-10 Flyers (21-17 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 24-18 Flyers (45-37 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 10-9 Arizona (19-17 Flyers overall). High-danger chances were tied at 5-5 (9-6 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 20-13 Flyers (32-25 Flyers overall).

5) The Flyers pressured on the carryover power play but could not bury a shot. Philadelphia went back to the power play yet again on a delay of game penalty on Durzi at 2:16.

Drydale evened the score at the 6:12 mark. Through the first 9:51, shots on goal were 5-1 Flyers. Laughton put the Flyers in the lead for the first time at 10:41. The Flyers also got a power play as the delayed penalty only wiped out one of the minors on Dumba.

Ersson made a bang-bang save on Durzi at 13:46. The goalie denied the speedy Zucker on a breakaway at 14:28.

Third period shots on goal were 13-6 Flyers (34-23 Flyers overall). Shot attempts were 23-12 Flyers (68-49 Flyers overall). Scoring chances were 12-6 Flyers (31-26 Flyers overall). High-danger chances were 5-1Flyers (14-7 Flyers overall). Faceoffs were 9-4 Flyers (41-29 Flyers overall).