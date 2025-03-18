Postgame 5: Flyers Blanked by Bolts, 2-0

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-0, at Amalie Arena on Monday evening. Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded a 21-save shutout, while Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist.

The Flyers have been shut out in back-to-back games. Ivan Fedotov made 21 saves on 22 shots. The team played a good road game overall but their struggles to finish came to the forefront again.

Early in the first period, Bobby Brink took a heavy hit from Emil Lilleberg, while Fedotov made a tough save on Brandon Hagel. On his first shift of the game, Nicolas Deslauriers returned the favor to Lilleberg.

Tyson Foerster had the Flyers best scoring chance in the game's first eight minutes but was denied by Vasilevskiy on a 2-on-1 rush. At the other end, Fedotov stopped Brayden Point.

The Flyers went to the game’s first power play on a Yanni Gourde hooking minor at 9:46. Vasilevskiy made outstanding saves on Brink and Travis Konecny amid a six-shot barrage by the Flyers.

Kucherov drew a holding penalty on Jamie Drysdale at 17:41, Flyers head coach John Tortorella argued the call vehemently, saying that Kucherov embellished on the play. Eleven seconds later, at 17:52, Jake Guetzel was called behind the play for unsportsmanlike conduct as he barked at the officials.

Kucherov made it 1-0 at 18:31. He stole the puck from Konecny, went off on a breakaway, and scored an unassisted goal (29th tally of the season).