Postgame 5: Ersson Steals a Point in Utah

11 Travis Konecny - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov
71 Tyson Foerster - 27 Noah Cates - 10 Bobby Brink
90 Anthony Richard - 21 Scott Laughton - 19 Garnet Hathaway
44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 18 Rodrigo Abols - 78 Jacob Gaucher
8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim
24 Nick Seeler- 9 Jamie Drysdale
36 Emil Andrae - 77 Erik Johnson
33 Samuel Ersson
[82 Ivan Fedotov]
PP1: Drysdale, Brink, Laughton, Konecny, Michkov
PP2: Andrae, Richard, Couturier, Foerster, Sanheim
Scratches: 55 Rasmus Ristolainen (undisclosed), 74 Owen Tippett (upper body), 5 Egor Zamula (upper body), 25 Ryan Poehling (upper body), 22 Jacob Pelletier (non-roster, not yet with team), Andrei Kuzmenko (non-roster, not yet with team).
TURNING POINT
A mental lapse in the final few seconds of OT prevented Utah from being called for an offside. Keller was able to step off the ice. Moments later, Gueunther netted the game-winner. The assists went to Sergechev and Keller.
POSTGAME 5 ("5 Things" Revisited)
1. Ending the goal drought: After being shut out in three consecutive games, the Flyers entered Tuesday's game dragging a stretch of 180:15 since their last goal. Abols put that storyline to bed quickly in the first period.
2. Between the pipes -- Ersson : The Flyers goaltender was, by leaps and bounds, Philly's best player in this game. The Swedish netminder was the main reason why the Flyers got even one point .
3. Shorthanded lineup -- all hands on deck: The Flyers played a spirited first period but increasingly struggled to keep up with Utah. The disallowed Konecny goal was something of a mini turning point, as UHC took over the game as time moved along.
4. Special teams: The Flyers went 0-for-1 on the power play. They were 3-for-3 on the penalty kill
5. Behind enemy lines -- Clayton Keller: The crafty Utah forward was dominant over the latter half the game. He finished with 12 shot attempts (five on net) and a secondary assist on the Guenther game-winner. Simply escaping to the bench to avoid an offside call in the waning seconds proved to be a pivotal moment.