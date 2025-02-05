Postgame 5: Ersson Steals a Point in Utah

Several shifts later, the Flyers caught a break. A shot through a Hayton screen went off the post and was covered by Ersson as he fell back into the net. At 8:46, Travis Konecny scored off the rush. Utah challenged the entry by Andrae for offside, and the goal came off the board.

Rodrigo Abols was called for a delay of game minor at 9:19. Flyers head coach John Tortorella called timeout but elected not to challenge the ruling. The Flyers staged a strong kill.

The Flyers went back to the PK at 12:26. Nick Seeler was sent off for holding O'Brien. Philly killed it off. Shortly thereafter, O'Brien was denied by Ersson on a breakaway. He'd have two one-on-one opportunities against Ersson in the period.

Sean Couturier took the Flyers third penalty of the frame when he was called for tripping at 19:38. Utah took 1:22 of carryover power play time into the third period. Shots on goal in the second period favored Utah by a wide margin (13-4).

During the carryover power play for Utah, Keller made a great setup pass to Hayton at point blank rank range. Moments thereafter, Nick Seeler prevented a potential goal. The Flyers survived the kill. With play back at 5-on-5, O'Brien was turned away again by Ersson.

Guenther (17th) knotted the score at 8:40, faking a pass and then shooting the puck past Ersson. The assists went to Hayton and Sergachev.

After scoring the tying goal, Utah pressured heavily. Ersson was forced to come up with multiple saves. The Flyers went to their first power play at 13:21 as O'Brien tripped Abols. The Flyers kept the top PP unit on the ice for nearly the full two minutes.

Third period shots on goal favored Utah by a 12-5 margin (37-19 through regulation). The match moved to 3-on-3 sudden death overtime.

In overtime, before Guenther's game winner in the final second, Ersson came up with two tough saves, including one on Keller a moment after Cates blocked an initial shot (Flyers' 20th block).

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP