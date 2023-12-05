Postgame 5: Couturier Lifts Flyers in OT, 2-1

Hart stepped up big repeatedly for the Flyers in denying 31 of 32 shots. In a losing cause, Nedeljkovic stopped 31 of 33 Philadelphia shots.

The Flyers went 0-for-1 on an abbreviated power play. The Penguins were 0-for-3.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

71 Tyson Foerster - 14 Sean Couturier - 11 Travis Konecny

86 Joel Farabee - 21 Scott Laughton - 89 Cam Atkinson

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 10 Bobby Brink

44 Nick Deslauriers - 25 Ryan Poehling - 19 Garnet Hathaway

8 Cam York - 6 Travis Sanheim

24 Nick Seeler - 26 Sean Walker

18 Marc Staal - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

79 Carter Hart

[33 Samuel Ersson]

TURNING POINT

Strong communication was the key to the game-winning goal by the Flyers in overtime. Sanheim said after the game that he saw there was a chance for Konecny to win a foot race for the puck if Couturier was able to win the draw against Crosby. Couturier won it, Konecny took off and the rest of the play unfolded to perfection.

POSTGAME 5

1) Marc Staal broke up a Penguins rush at the blueline at 2:02 of the first period. Travis Sanheim turned over a D-to-D pass attempt two shifts later bout recovered. Staal had a giveaway that led directly to a Sidney Crosby scoring chance. Shortly thereafter, Konecny hit the post on a counterattack.

Frost cleanly won an offensive left circle draw against Eller back to the point. The unscreened shot by Seeler was stopped by Nedeljkovic for a stoppage. Jeff Carter took the next draw, winning it, but the Flyers gained possession. Brink deflected a shot on net. Shots at this point were 6-5 Flyers. The next three shots belonged to Pittsburgh.

Brink created a scoring chance for Tippett on a chance that produced extended puck possession for their line. At 10:35, Bryan Rust had an open chance from the left circle off a Pittsburgh rush. Shots on goal were now 10-7 Penguins.

Staal landed a bit hit on the defensive corner on Drew O'Connor at 12:01. At the other end, Frost claimed a puck and fed Tippett, whose 25-foot shot attempt from center slot was blocked. Pittsburgh put back-to-back strong shifts tother to take a 12-7 lead in shots on goal.

At 16:04, York was called for a delay of game penalty as he put the puck over the glass deep in the defensive zone. On the play, York was elbowed in the face by Crosby. On the ensuing Pittsburgh power play, Konecny raced past Kris Letang to a cleared puck and went off a breakaway in a bid for his third shorthanded goal of the season.

The Penguins scored on a 2-on-1 counterattack at 19:14 of the period.

2) First period shots on goal were 14-8 Penguins. First period shot attempts were 20-18 Flyer. Scoring chances were 7-5 Flyers. High-danger chances were 2-2 according to Natural Stat Trick. Faceoffs in the opening 20 minutes were 10-5 Flyers led by Couturier going 5-for-6..

3) Twenty-eight second into the second period, Foerster fired a shot from up high off a Penguins failed clear. On the next shift, Brink made a good forechecking play. Frost chipped the puck and Nedeljkovic covered.

The Flyers were called for too many men on the ice at 3:26. Konecny had his second shorthanded breakaway of the game but couldn't pot it. Couturier later put a drive on net. Pittsburgh did not get a shot attempt.

On the second shift after the penalty expired, Crosby fired a shot on net from the deep slot. Brink set up Tippett in the right slot. Nedeljkovic made the stop. But the Flyers tied it up at 9:46 on Foerster's goal.

Hart erased a mistake by York with a big save at 12:07. The Penguins surged over several shifts, hemming the Flyers in their own end for several minutes. Hart pulled Philly through with the game still tied at 1-1.

4) Second period shots on goal were 14-12 Flyers (26-22 Penguins through 40 minutes). Second period shot attempts were 22-19 Penguins (42-39 Penguins overall). Scoring chances were 16-9 Penguins (24-18 Pittsburgh overall). High-danger chances were 4-3 Penguins (6-5 Penguins over two periods). Faceoffs in the middle 20 minutes were 9-8 Penguins (18-14 Flyers through two periods, led by Couturier's 7-for-11).

5) At 1:31 of the third period, Frost deflected a Staal shot on net. Nedeljkovic tracked it well. Two shifts later,the Poehling line got hemmed in on a very long defensive shift. At 4:52, Couturier tried to work a 2-on-1 with Konecny but had too sharp of an angle. Through 6:42, shots on goal were 4-0 Flyers.

Midway through the third period, the Laughton line created a scramble near the Pittsburgh net. At 10:50, Hart stopped a Marcus Pettersson blast from the left circle. Hart then stopped a dangerous deflection by Rust. Shots for the game were tied at 27-27 until Hart snared a point shot with 8:21 left on the clock.

The Flyers finally went on their first power play at 14:43. Radim Zohorna hooked Sanheim in the Flyers' zone. York lost the puck at the blueline to Lars Eller, and had to take a holding penalty to cancel out the scoring chance. The teams played 4-on-4 for 1:06. The Flyers killed off the abbreviated Pittsburgh power play.

Third period shots on goal were 6-5 Flyers (30-28 Pens through 40 minutes). Third period shot attempts were 15-14 Penguins (56-54 Penguins overall). Scoring chances were 9-7 Penguins (31-21 Pittsburgh overall). High-danger chances were 4-1 Flyers (9-7 Flyers, per Natural Stat Trick, over regulation). Faceoffs in the final 20 minutes of regulation were 10-7 Flyers (28-21 Flyers overall). The Flyers outshot the Penguins 4-2 in overtime.