Postgame 5: Captain Coots Delivers 7-5 Win over Wild

In goal, the Flyers' Samuel Ersson (21 saves on 26 shots) opposed friend and countryman Filip Gustavsson (16 saves on 22 shots).

The Flyers went 1-for-2 on the power play. They were 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

FLYERS STARTING LINEUP

11 Travis Konecny - 14 Sean Couturier - 39 Matvei Michkov

74 Owen Tippett - 48 Morgan Frost - 19 Garnet Hathaway

21 Scott Laughton - 25 Ryan Poehling - 86 Joel Farabee

44 Nicolas Deslauriers - 27 Noah Cates - 71 Tyson Foerster

6 Travis Sanheim - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

24 Nick Seeler - 9 Jamie Drysdale

5 Egor Zamula - 77 Erik Johnson

33 Samuel Ersson

[82 Ivan Fedotov]

PP1: Dysdale, Tippett, Frost, Brink, Michkov

PP2: Zamula, Foerster, Couturier, Laughton, Farabee

Scratches: 8 Cam York (upper body), 10 Bobby Brink (DND).

TURNING POINT

Couturier's willingness to go to the net finally paid off in his three-goal game. He broke a 32-game goal drought and delivered a desperately needed win.

POSTGAME 5

1) A noticeable aspect of the Flyers' play in the first period: good structure. Building on the team's play over the latter half of Wednesday's game in Washington, the Flyers had players moving to the net when possible despite a very low shot total. Fortunately, the Flyers scored on two of their three shots that reached the net. In the defensive zone, the Flyers did a nice job blocking shots and clogging the middle.

2) Farabee was called for a high sticking minor at 14:55, putting the Wild on the game's first power play. Ersson made a couple good saves to protect the 2-0 lead. With 1:28 left in the period, Ersson stopped a Boldy tip and swallowed up the rebound. First period shots on goal were 7-3 Wild.

3) Scott Laughton was called for hooking 25 seconds into the second period. Minnesota got a 25-second 5-on-3 at 2:00 on a Hathaway roughing penalty in front of the net. The Flyers got a big clear with Ersson having lost his stick. Laughton had a shorthanded scoring chance at 5-on-4 on a Konecny feed.

4) Offensively, the Flyers continued to generate too many one-and-done forays in the second period. After not having any shots on goal over the final 16:09 of first period, it took until 5:24 of the second period (long range flip at the net by Tippett) for the Flyers to be credited with their fourth shot of the game. Over 32 minutes of regulation, shots on goal were 14-4 Minnesota. Frost put a potential point blank chance through the crease on a play where an extra pass proved costly.

5) Konecny's finish on the power play tally that made it 4-4 may have come off a friendy bounce from the end boards but the Flyers winger displayed very soft hands. Even then, the momentum seesaw continued until very late in the game.