Philadelphia Flyers Welcome Rite Aid With New Partnership

PHILADELPHIA (December 21, 2023) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced national neighborhood pharmacy chain Rite Aid as a preferred partner of the club.

In addition to digital signage throughout Wells Fargo Center during games and a digital presence on the team’s website and newsletter, Rite Aid is planning exclusive giveaways in early 2024 including autographed gear, tickets, VIP experiences, and more. Follow the company’s Instagram account for additional details.

"Rite Aid is more than just a neighborhood health and wellness destination; we pride ourselves on being a resource in the community, helping our customers achieve their whole health needs while celebrating all of life’s moments,” said Jeanniey Walden, Chief Marketing Officer at Rite Aid. “That’s why we’re thrilled to partner with the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center — a perfect opportunity to showcase our love for our customers and this great city. We look forward to engaging with fans and supporting our Philadelphia neighbors both on the ice and in-store for all their needs.”

“We’re excited to bring in such a trusted brand and industry leader in Rite Aid,” said Todd Glickman, Chief Revenue Officer for Comcast Spectacor. “We are both local organizations with strong ties to the Philadelphia community, and we hope this partnership helps strengthen their brand awareness among our fans and visitors to our world-class arena.”

About Rite Aid Corporation

Rite Aid is a full-service pharmacy committed to improving health outcomes. Rite Aid is defining the modern pharmacy by meeting customer needs with a wide range of solutions that offer convenience, including retail and delivery pharmacy, as well as services offered through our wholly owned subsidiaries, Elixir, Bartell Drugs and Health Dialog. Elixir, Rite Aid’s pharmacy benefits and services company, consists of accredited mail and specialty pharmacies, prescription discount programs and an industry leading adjudication platform to offer superior member experience and cost savings. Health Dialog provides healthcare coaching and disease management services via live online and phone health services. Regional chain Bartell Drugs has supported the health and wellness needs in the Seattle area for more than 130 years. Rite Aid employs nearly 6,000 pharmacists and operates more than 1,900 retail pharmacy locations across 16 states. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com.