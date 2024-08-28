Michkov Highlights 2024 Rookie Showcase

The 14th annual National Hockey League Players Association's Rookie Showcase event will be held on September 4, 2024, at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex (Washington Capitals training facility) in Arlington, Virginia.

Sponsored by Upper Deck, many of the top prospects and incoming rookie will suit up in their representative NHL team uniform. They will be photographed for their official 2024-25 trading cards. Attendees will also have video taken. In addition to having off-ice footage taken, the prospects will also have a chance to show off some of their on-ice skills.

Last year, Flyers right wing Tyson Foerster attended the event. Past attendees included former Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov (2016) and current left winger Joel Farabee (2019). During the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was forced to go on a two-year hiatus, which prevented either Morgan Frost in 2020 or Cam York in 2021 from having the opportunity to take part in the Showcase.

This year, highly touted Flyers right wing prospect Matvei Michkov highlights the list of 33 invitees leaguewide who are planning to take part in the 2024 Rookie Showcase.

Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov, who appeared in three NHL games late in the 2023-24 season, is also slated to take part in the 2024 Rookie Showcase ahead of his first full season in North America.

Fedotov does not qualify as a rookie under NHL rules, as he will turn 28 on November 28. The maximum age to be considered an NHL rookie in 2024-25 is 26 (as of September 15, 2024). However, there's not a specific age cutoff for participation in the Rookie Showcase itself, as it is a Players Association event.

On a leaguewide basis, Michkov is one of the NHL's most highly anticipated rookie prospects. The first overall selection of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Macklin Celebrini, and 2023 fourth-overall pick Will Smith, are among the other top names at this year's Showcase.

Listed alphabetically by surname, the following 33 prospects are scheduled to attend the 2024 Rookie Showcase. The list is sorted alphabetically by surname: Marek Alscher (Florida Panthers), Lian Bichsel (Dallas Stars), Gavin Brindley (Columbus Blue Jackets), Seamus Casey (New Jersey Devils), Macklin Celebrini (San Sharks), Nikita Chibrikov (Winnipeg Jets), Easton Cowan (Toronto Maple Leafs), Nate Danielson (Detroit Red Wings), Josh Doan (Utah Hockey Club), Dalibor Dvorsky (St. Louis Blues), Ivan Fedotov (Flyers), Cutter Gauthier (Anaheim Ducks), Gage Goncalves (Tampa Bay Lightning), Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens), Nikolai Kovalenko (Colorado Avalanche), Jonathan Lekkerimaki (Vancouver Canucks), Artyom Levshunov (Chicago Blackhawks), Logan Mailloux (Montreal Canadiens), Matvei Michkov (Flyers), Ivan Miroshnichenko (Washington Capitals), Logan Morrison (Seattle Kraken), Shakir Mukhamadullin (San Jose Sharks), Bradly Nadeau (Carolina Hurricanes), Frank Nazar (Chicago Blackhawks), Liam Ohgren (Minnesota Wild), Zack Ostapchuk (Ottawa Senators), Noah Ostlund (Buffalo Sabres), Vasily Ponomarev (Pittsburgh Penguins), Matt Rempe (New York Rangers), Olivier Rodrigue (Edmonton Oilers), Will Smith (San Jose Sharks), Fedor Svechkov (Nashville Predators) and Akil Thomas (Los Angeles Kings).