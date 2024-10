Tonight we look at a few notable moments from guys trying to make the team by doing the little things.

Early in the contest, the Flyers were under pressure when Adam Ginning tried to clear the puck up the left wing boards. The Islanders descended upon him, however, and prevented the clear. Ginning was immediately able to recover back to a defensive position on the right side of the net and ended up preventing Anthony Duclair from burying an open-net opportunity.