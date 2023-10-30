Highlights Beyond Highlights- Oct. 28 vs. Anaheim

Anytime you see 21 and 11 on the ice at the same time for the Flyers, you have an opportunity to see something special. Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny have been the engine behind the Flyers’ success on the penalty kill this year, but they also forecheck at 5-on-5, and they had a pretty one today with a little less than nine minutes left in the first period. The two tried to break out but lost possession and Anaheim’s defensemen collected in their own zone. But Konecny and Laughton continued to apply the pressure, as Laughton took the F1 role and went after the puck carrier. Konecny didn’t actually touch the puck on this sequence, but his presence as F2 caused the Anaheim defenseman to second-guess an outlet pass. Laughton’s pressure finally caused Anaheim’s D to play a 10-foot pass into the slot, and Laughton quickly changed course and got to the second Anaheim defender. He deflected that attempted pass and was able to get the loose puck to Tyson Foerster, resulting in a high quality scoring chance. It’s a line that is only going to get better as the season goes on.