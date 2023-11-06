Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 4 vs. Los Angeles

It was one of those nights where not a lot of things went right for the Flyers, and those nights are going to happen a handful of times a year. But some plays continued to show growth towards a breakthrough offensively – Owen Tippett needs to shoot shoot shoot and he continued to do so, with six total attempts, and veterans like Travis Konecny and Cam Atkinson put plenty of rubber towards the net. One good look came from Morgan Frost, who made several deceptive moves on this particular play before putting the puck on net. It didn’t result in a goal in this circumstance, but this kind of approach will lead to scoring opportunities down the road.

Defensively, it was a rough night all around. But one sequence demonstrated why Nick Seeler is so difficult to play against. Seeler makes Quinton Byfield miserable on this play deep in the defensive zone, and eventually starts a breakout. When this kind of play is inserted into a game where things are going better overall for the Flyers, it can provide a lot of energy.

With not much else available in the highlight realm, let’s instead shift to some perspective. Cam York did not play in the third period after going through a rough first two periods. Recall a little over a year ago, Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes were benched for the third period of a shutout loss to San Jose after a tough first 40 minutes. In that situation, it wasn’t as much about the game as it was how the players reacted to and moved forward from it. It will be the same with Cam York. It’s not about being benched for the third period of a game. It’s how he comes out of it and moves forward from it, and the early indications from his postgame comments are that he’ll handling it the right way. York has handled a significant increase in workload and responsibility rather admirably so far; he remains just 22 years old, and this night will likely fall in as just another moment in his development as a player.