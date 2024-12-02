Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 30 vs. Blues

The Flyers wrapped up an 18-point month of November with another overtime win featuring another overtime goal from Matvei Michkov.

By Brian Smith
By Brian Smith

The Flyers wrapped up an 18-point month of November with another overtime win featuring another overtime goal from Matvei Michkov. That’s three for the rookie already this season, putting him well within reach of an NHL record for overtime goals in a season, which is five.

You’ve probably seen the goal, but let’s start by making sure you saw Travis Konecny’s play to get it to him. Robert Thomas is carrying the puck into the Flyers zone, where Konecny greets him and checks him. TK has possession right before he blows both tires. But as he goes down, he’s able to just sweep the puck out towards the blue line. Michkov had actually been beaten by Thomas on his way in, but the other two Blues followed and left Michkov high in the zone. Konecny’s swipe got the puck right to Michkov for that 115-foot breakaway.

It wasn’t the first unconvential, yet brilliant, feed in the game though. Here’s Tippett’s goal, but it’s backed up a few seconds to see Morgan Frost’s feed out of the zone to Michkov. Frost isn’t even looking when he fires this puck off the glass and out of the zone to Michkov; the pass beat three Blues and a fourth was below Frost in the zone, meaning it generated a 2-on-1 the other way. And if you haven’t already appreciated Michkov’s feed to Tippett, take a moment to do it here.

Matvei Michkov sets Owen Tippett up for a goal.

Moving on to things you may not have seen… here’s two solid defensive plays, one by Egor Zamula in his return to the lineup, and the other from Nick Seeler.

Egor Zamula makes a defensive play.

Nick Seeler makes a nice defensive play.

We’ll close with a nod to Morgan Frost, who does a great job here shielding this puck out near the blue line and in doing so, draws a penalty.

Morgan Frost draws a penalty to put the Flyers on the power play.

