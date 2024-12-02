Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 30 vs. Blues

The Flyers wrapped up an 18-point month of November with another overtime win featuring another overtime goal from Matvei Michkov. That’s three for the rookie already this season, putting him well within reach of an NHL record for overtime goals in a season, which is five.

You’ve probably seen the goal, but let’s start by making sure you saw Travis Konecny’s play to get it to him. Robert Thomas is carrying the puck into the Flyers zone, where Konecny greets him and checks him. TK has possession right before he blows both tires. But as he goes down, he’s able to just sweep the puck out towards the blue line. Michkov had actually been beaten by Thomas on his way in, but the other two Blues followed and left Michkov high in the zone. Konecny’s swipe got the puck right to Michkov for that 115-foot breakaway.