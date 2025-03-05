Highlights Beyond Highlights- March 4 vs. Flames

The Flyers had an off-night on Tuesday against the Flames, but that doesn’t mean it was devoid of some good moments. Here’s a look at a few of them.

The first mention is a Rasmus Ristolainen appreciation moment on the Flyers’ first power play. He makes several difficult keep-ins on the left size of the zone, at the bottom of your screen near the blue line. He does rotate to the center and then the right point, but it’s the block of clearing attempts he makes on the left point that keep this power play going. This is a rather difficult skill that NHL defensemen tend to make look easy, but they have to work on it every day.