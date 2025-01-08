Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan. 7 vs. Maple Leafs

Another one came and went for the Flyers on Tuesday where they played a good game but again came out with no points to show for it. Often, stretches like this lead to win streaks, which would certainly be great for the club as it approaches a stretch of several games against divisional opponents. Here’s a few samples of what made Tuesday a good game.

The Flyers outshot Toronto 10-2 in the first period of the contest, and those two shots both came in the final five minutes. Forechecking like this was a big part of that period, in particular Ryan Poehling, who came out like a rocket around the ice after a mistake that led to a goal in Toronto on Sunday. He’s featured in this clip forcing a turnover along the far wall, but this entire line participated in a forecheck that was just one of many the Flyers executed in the game.