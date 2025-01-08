Highlights Beyond Highlights- Jan. 7 vs. Maple Leafs

By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

Another one came and went for the Flyers on Tuesday where they played a good game but again came out with no points to show for it. Often, stretches like this lead to win streaks, which would certainly be great for the club as it approaches a stretch of several games against divisional opponents. Here’s a few samples of what made Tuesday a good game.

The Flyers outshot Toronto 10-2 in the first period of the contest, and those two shots both came in the final five minutes. Forechecking like this was a big part of that period, in particular Ryan Poehling, who came out like a rocket around the ice after a mistake that led to a goal in Toronto on Sunday. He’s featured in this clip forcing a turnover along the far wall, but this entire line participated in a forecheck that was just one of many the Flyers executed in the game.

Ryan Poehling brings the offensive pressure

Tyson Foerster has started to see time on the penalty kill, and it’s probably not a coincidence that his line’s strong five-on-five play is also helping his efforts there. He’s in a good spot here to break up what could have been a dangerous chance. It’s also worth noting that the entire line of Bobby Brink, Noah Cates and Foerster is now the Flyers’ forward line on the second power play unit.

Tyson Foerster makes moves on the penalty kill

And finally, even though this is pretty much in the mainstream highlight reels, this is a space where we take extra time to appreciate the Noah Cates forecheck and takeaway that led to Travis Konecny’s second goal. Overall, Cates played a game that earned him a #3 star selection with just one assist over the consideration of a handful of players who had more ordinary multi-point games.

Noah Cates has a takeaway that leads to Konecny's goal

