On a night where the Flyers struggled to break through against a well-executed Detroit defensive structure, there were a couple moments that stood out as things the Flyers normally do well and will be looking to use to break out of their funk.

On the game’s first penalty kill, the Flyers faced nine shot attempts from the Red Wings. None of them hit the net. The Flyers blocked five shots in the first half of the kill alone, and Detroit put four wide trying to get it through the PK unit.