The Flyers got out of Salt Lake City with a point on Tuesday, as they continue to play with a bit of a patchwork lineup while awaiting the arrivals of Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier. Here are a few little things that stood out in the contest.

Here’s a first-period effort by Bobby Brink, as he wins a puck along the left side and then is able to sashay his way right in on net. This is the type of play the Flyers are hoping with start to come from Brink with more and more regularity.