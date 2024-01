Suffice it to say that Jamie Drysdale did not disappoint in his Flyers debut. No, he’s not going to be Bobby Orr every night, and there will be growth that needs to happen. But the display was enough to cause considerable optimism.

"I'm not going to jump up and down, but I am excited that we have a 21-year-old, right-handed defenseman that can skate like that," head coach John Tortorella said. "It's a perfect timing as far as where we are in our process."