Hathaway: "I want to be here when the plan really takes off"

Recently signed to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season, veteran Flyers checking forward Garnet Hathaway spoke to local media via Zoom to discuss his new deal. Currently, the Flyers roster projects to be the second youngest by average age in the National Hockey League.
The elder statesmen on the roster are 32-year-old right wing Hathaway, 33-year-old rugged winger Nicolas Deslauriers and 36-year-old defenseman Erik Johnson.
Hathaway will turn 35 a few months prior to the expiration of his contract. The extension will kick in for the 2025-26 season, carrying a $2.4 million average annual value (AAV). His current AAV is $2.37 million.
Hathaway said the No. 1 reason why he wants to spend not just the 2024-25 season with the Flyers but also the two seasons thereafter is that he believes, within that time period, the team can start coming out of the rebuilding phase and emerge as more of a legitimate threat to make noise in the Eastern Conference.