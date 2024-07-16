Hathaway: "I want to be here when the plan really takes off"

"I want to be here when their plan really continues to take off and you see us be more successful than we have been."Hathaway said.

The player dismissed any concerns that his age and aggressive physical style could reduce his effectiveness as he reaches his mid-30s. Hathaway, who dressed in all 82 games in 2023-24 (one of just four Flyers players to do so), keeps himself in excellent physical condition and has no plans to change his style. Hathaway's 326 credited hits last season ranked second in the NHL.

Hathaway's game is not a mystery to anyone: not himself, his coaches, teammates or opponents. He understands that the Flyers are banking on him remaining the same forechecking force, penalty kill contributor, on-ice agitator and off-ice locker room presence.

"I want to live up to how the organization sees me and the role I play for this team, I want to be there for them," Hathaway said.

Hathaway spent most of the 2023-24 campaign with Ryan Poehling as his center. Early in the season, they played on the fourth line with Deslauriers: the "PHD Line". Later in the season, Poehling and Hathaway moved up together to third-line and even sometimes second-line usage at 5-on-5. They often played with Tyson Foerster when elevated in the lineup during the latter part of the season.

For Hathaway's part, he hopes that he and Poehling remain together as linemates next season.

"I think we complement each other," Hathaway said. "He's got that speed, that skill, that vision and then his awareness on the D-side of the puck. I think he's really good."